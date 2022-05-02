Internet Sensation Kili Paul Attacked with Knife

Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul was reportedly attacked by five unidentified individuals with a knife and also beaten with sticks.

According to an update he shared on his Instagram story, he was injured and also got five stitches due to the attack. There is no information about how Paul was attacked.

His story included a picture of himself on a stretcher with the caption, “People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me”.

Another update on his Instagram story read, “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches. I was beaten by sticks and clubs, but thank God, I defended myself after beating two people. They ran away but I was already injured. Pray for me.”

Tanzanian boy Kili Paul’s videos of lip-syncing and dancing to Bollywood songs have earned him tons of praise.

