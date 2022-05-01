Assamese Could Be Oldest Indian Language, Time Will Reveal..

An astonishing discovery of Assamese scriptures dating as far as the fourth century at Dhupguri hill near Guwahati has turned years worth of discussions on the origins of the language upside down as it potentially means Assamese could become one of the oldest Indian languages.

As many as 10 Assamese alphabets of the Brahmi script can be clearly made out from the inscriptions that were discovered on Sunday at the Dhupguri hills in the Kamrup metropolitan district of Assam.

Linguists have been left baffled with some dating the inscription on walls to be more than 2,400 years old. Researchers have been able to identify as many as ten alphabets, এ, ব, ম, উ, ৰ, ৱ, য়, ই, and জ of the Assamese language and have dated the script to fourth century AD.

The scriptures are under scrutiny from experts from around the world for about two years now, and they have come to the understanding that the script in use is Brahmi. The letters ক, ব and ৱ were found to be similar to findings from the Piprahawa Stupa that was dated as far back as fifth century AD. It has also been established that the alphabets এ, ম, উ, ৰ, য়, ই, জ were similar to findings from emperor Ashoka’s time, dated around third century AD.

It is worth noting that the findings on Dhupguri hills is the first of its kind of stone inscriptions in Brahmi script found in Assam. Over the years, the flow of water has rubbed away a lot of inscriptions, however, the ones that were identifiable, have led to researchers reaching this conclusion.

The discovery has suddenly turned all works in this regard completely upside down and necessitated an entirely new line of study into the subject. Researchers have also mentioned that this discovery will open new avenues and shed new lights for further research and discussions into the beginnings of the Assamese language, and it could potentially be the single-most important discovery in the history of the language.