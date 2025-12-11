Is Dhurandhar Inspired by a Secret Operation? The Real Story Behind Ranveer Singh’s Action Thriller

Ranveer Singh’s highly anticipated film Dhurandhar has finally arrived in theatres, sparking intense discussions about whether the movie is rooted in real covert missions. Ever since the film’s announcement in July 2024, speculation has run high—particularly regarding whether Singh’s character draws inspiration from decorated Indian hero Late Major Mohit Sharma AC SM. Director Aditya Dhar, however, has repeatedly clarified that Dhurandhar is not a biopic and that the protagonist is not based on Major Sharma.

Despite this, audiences and Reddit communities have hinted that the film borrows heavily from true covert operations, especially those carried out in Pakistan. One such mission stands out as the primary inspiration behind the narrative: Operation Lyari.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the real events, inspirations and character influences that shaped Dhurandhar.

The Real Story Behind Dhurandhar: Is the Movie Based on Operation Lyari?

While Dhurandhar is not based on a single true story, its core inspiration lies in Operation Lyari, a long-running covert crackdown that took place between 2012 and 2017 in Karachi’s dangerous Lyari district. Once dubbed Little Brazil due to its football culture, Lyari eventually became a hub for drug cartels, gun trafficking and brutal gang warfare.

Aditya Dhar’s film taps into this high-risk environment, portraying an undercover Indian agent navigating the lawless lanes of Lyari to dismantle a dangerous terror nexus.

Ranveer Singh’s character is not modelled after one real person but is instead a composite of multiple Para-SF and RAW operatives who have carried out long-term undercover missions deep inside Pakistan.

Is Dhurandhar Based on Major Mohit Sharma? What the Director Said

Early buzz suggested that Ranveer Singh might be playing a fictionalised version of Major Mohit Sharma, an elite Para-SF officer who infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias Iftikhar Bhatt and eliminated key terrorists before sacrificing his life in 2009.

The rumours intensified after Major Sharma’s family raised concerns about similarities, prompting them to approach the Delhi High Court.

Aditya Dhar firmly denied these claims, stating:

Dhurandhar is not a biopic.

No character is directly based on Major Mohit Sharma.

The story is fictional but layered with references to real covert operations.

All Real-World Inspirations Behind Dhurandhar

While the film blends fiction and reality, it draws inspiration from several key events and operations:

1. Operation Lyari (Primary Inspiration)

The most significant real-world influence, showcasing prolonged anti-gang operations, undercover infiltration and the complexity of Karachi’s underbelly.

2. India’s Counterterror Operations Post Major Attacks

The film indirectly references major turning points such as:

The 1999 Kandahar hijacking

The 2001 Parliament attack

Intelligence reforms after 26/11

These incidents frame the movie's fictional mission called Operation Dhurandhar.

3. Long-Term RAW Undercover Missions in Pakistan

The film depicts intelligence officers living in Pakistan for years under fabricated identities—something known to be part of several real classified RAW missions.

Dhurandhar Cast and the Real Figures Who Inspired Key Characters

Aditya Dhar’s film features a star-studded ensemble, with several roles influenced by real-life personalities:

Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh

Inspired by composite traits of Indian Para-SF and RAW operatives

Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali

Sanjay Dutt as S.P. Choudhary Aslam

Modelled after Karachi’s encounter specialist Chaudhary Aslam Khan

R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal

Akshaye Khanna as Rehmat Dakait

Loosely inspired by gang leader Rahman Dakait

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal

Inspired by militant commander Ilyas Kashmiri

Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali

Dhurandhar Plot: How the Film Integrates Real Events With Fiction

The story begins with the 1999 Kandahar hijacking, a traumatic event that altered India’s intelligence strategy. Combined with the 2001 Parliament attack, these incidents prompt Indian agencies to deploy Hamza (Ranveer Singh) on a deep-cover operation into Pakistan.

Key plot elements include:

Hamza assuming a Pakistani identity

Infiltrating the network of Rehman Baloch (Akshaye Khanna)

Uncovering links to global terror routes

Facing off against ISI’s ruthless Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal)

Navigating a high-stakes mission that tests loyalty and survival

The film’s title, Dhurandhar, meaning stalwart, reflects the strength and resilience of the characters driving the operation.

No, Dhurandhar is not a direct retelling of any single true event—but it is heavily inspired by real covert missions, particularly Operation Lyari and numerous undisclosed RAW operations in Pakistan.

Ranveer Singh’s role is not based on Major Mohit Sharma but instead represents a fictional spy shaped by real Indian intelligence heroes whose identities remain classified.

