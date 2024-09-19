Is Ravi Sarma Coming Up With His Own Story After Sri Raghupati?

Assamese superstar Ravi Sarma, a household name in the entertainment industry, is rumored to be gearing up for his next big project following the massive success of Sri Raghupati.
The 2023 blockbuster shattered box office records in Assam with a lifetime collection of over ₹13.81 crore, making it the highest-grossing Assamese film to date.
Adding to the excitement, Subhankar Banerjee, who served as the Public Relations and Media Manager for Sri Raghupati, hinted at Sarma’s upcoming project in a birthday message on X (formerly Twitter).
Banerjee's post left fans buzzing, suggesting that Sarma himself has penned the story for this highly anticipated film.
When reached for comment, Banerjee confirmed the rumors but remained tight-lipped about the specifics. "Yes, we are working on a project again," Banerjee said over the phone. "Ravi Da has come up with a breathtaking story. We will definitely keep you updated, but at this point, I would prefer not to disclose the title. Ravi Da is the best person to announce it. What I can say is that pre-production is nearly complete, and we aim to begin production in the next two months."
Banerjee, the founder and director of Seven Sense Communication, has worked on a number of notable films, including Bidurbhai. His collaboration with Ravi Sarma has been highly praised, and the upcoming project promises to be another major milestone in Assamese cinema.
As fans eagerly await further details, all eyes are on Ravi Sarma to reveal what could potentially be another record-breaking film in his illustrious career.