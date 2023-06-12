Ravi Sarma Starrer ‘Sri Raghupati’ Uploaded on Social Media, Case Filed

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by Sailen Kumar Sharma, the producer of newly-released Assamese film "Sri Raghupati’ against alleged of copyright infringement and violation of the cinematography act surrounding the film.
As per sources, Sailen Kumar Sharma lodged an FIR at the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) office on June 8. However, no action has been taken by the police thus far.
Seeking justice, Sharma once again filed a complaint on Monday, providing documentary evidence to support his claim.
According to sources, the complaint revolves around a young man named 'Nabajit Vlogx,' who recorded and uploaded videos of the film inside a cinema hall on his YouTube channel and Facebook page. The producer has urged authorities to promptly take action against this individual as soon as possible.
“Sometimes viewers upload certain portions of the film thinking it will be beneficial for the movie, we have also made them delete those clips. However, this boy named Nabajit Saharia who hails from Kolaigaon has switched his phone off and the police are trying to track him legally. Also, we have already filed an FIR at the DGP office.”
Sarma further said that the boy had already uploaded 1 hour 36 minutes of movie which is a criminal offence and captioned it as “I have uploaded the movie, really sorry about that. Please share as much as you can and please do not report the content.”
He further said that the boy received criticisms in the comment section where people said that such activities are harmful for a movie as it can create hardships for the business.
“I am sure there is someone else behind the entire scene as I believe that the youth would not dare to commit such kind of offence. As a YouTuber, I am sure he know the rules of the platform,” Sarma added.