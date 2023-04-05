Who is Isha Rikhi, Badshah’s bride-to-be?

So, Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a well-known actress in the Punjabi film industry, having made her debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013. She has also acted in Happy Go Lucky with Amrinder Gill in 2014 and made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018, co-starring with Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh.

The couple reportedly met at a party hosted by a mutual acquaintance, where they hit it off instantly. They found that they shared similar interests in films and music, which brought them closer. After dating for a year, the couple is now ready to take their relationship to the next level.

According to speculations, Badshah and Isha Rikhi are all set to tie the knot soon in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony at a gurdwara in North India, with only close family and friends in attendance. We wish the couple all the happiness and love they deserve as they embark on this new journey together.