ITC Sunrise Spices Releases "Sunriser Xoite Bihu Adorugoi Bola", The Bihu Song of the Year

About ITC Sunrise Pure Spices

ITC Sunrise Spices is one of the fastest growing spice brands in Assam. Sunrise Spices has been enhancing the taste of meals with its high-quality spices, including the Sunrise Chicken masala, Sunrise Pure Haldi, Black Pepper masala, Haah Salkumara Masala among others. The spices are manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities spread across the country. Today the brand has a variety of products under the categories of Basic Spices, Blended Spices, Whole Spices and Papads. Available in retail outlets in Assam, the brand is also available digitally through leading E-commerce websites like ITC e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket.