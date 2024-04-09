ITC Sunrise Spices Releases "Sunriser Xoite Bihu Adorugoi Bola", The Bihu Song of the Year

ITC Sunrise Spices, a leading spice brand in East India celebrated for its diverse range of culinary products, has released a song “Sunriser Xoite Bihu Adorugoi Bola” for the much-awaited Bihu festival of the state.
Continuing its annual tradition of embracing the spirit of celebration, this year Sunrise has unveiled a heartwarming musical composition that rejoices the arrival of spring and the cultural heritage of Assam.
Capturing the essence of Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Xaak Bihu and Kutum Bihu, the song was launched on April, 07, 2024.
The mesmerizing music video features the extraordinary talent of renowned Assamese composer Bijay Shankar, whose magical lyrics of Sunit Gogoi are complemented by the voices of Ridipta Sharma, Nitul Dadhora, each adding their unique flair to the composition.
Popular local celebrities Madhusmita Dhihingya and Neel Tamuli featured in the music video, further added to the grandeur of this musical masterpiece. Their charismatic performance brings an extra layer of charm to the video, making it a true feast for the viewers.
The song “Sunrise r Xoite Bihu Adorugoi Bola” pays homage to the rich traditions of Bihu, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year.
The lyrics talk about various elements of the most celebrated festival, including the beauty of nature after the rain, the preparation of traditional dishes using fresh produce, and the cheerful festivities that accompany the season.
Evoking a sense of nostalgia, togetherness and longing for home, the song also captures the excitement of dancing and celebrating with loved ones. It also touches upon the cultural elements like wearing handwoven traditional Assamese attire and adornments. The song ends on an inviting note, urging its viewers to join the celebration before the year-long wait for its return, emphasising the cultural richness and vibrancy of the Bihu festival and the joy it brings to the people of Assam.
Furthermore, ITC Sunrise Masala orchestrated an incredible flash mob featuring 100 Bihu dancers at Central Mall. The dancers moved gracefully to the rhythm of the Bihu song curated by Sunrise Masala, captivating the audience with their vibrant performance.
In addition to this Sunrise has also activated Season 4 of its yearly event. This year Bihu Premier League in association with Red FM will be featuring a series of exciting activities to further immerse consumers in the Bihu festivities. Starting from April 6th until April 12th, the attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of Bihu-themed contests, traditional Husori performances and flavourful cooking challenges and get a chance to win exciting prizes.
About ITC Sunrise Pure Spices
ITC Sunrise Spices is one of the fastest growing spice brands in Assam. Sunrise Spices has been enhancing the taste of meals with its high-quality spices, including the Sunrise Chicken masala, Sunrise Pure Haldi, Black Pepper masala, Haah Salkumara Masala among others. The spices are manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities spread across the country. Today the brand has a variety of products under the categories of Basic Spices, Blended Spices, Whole Spices and Papads. Available in retail outlets in Assam, the brand is also available digitally through leading E-commerce websites like ITC e-Store, Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket.