It's Official! Panchayat Season 3 Announced, First Poster Out

The long-awaited 'Panchayat Season 3' featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav has been confirmed. The declaration took place on Tuesday during Prime Video's event in Mumbai.
Prime Video announced the news to their fans on Instagram with the caption, "Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity. #Panchayat3OnPrime #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents."
The star cast was also featured in the first look poster that was shared.
The lead role in 'Panchayat Season 3' is played by Jitendra Kumar, alongside Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar in important roles. Deepak Kumar Mishra is leading the series.
The story revolves around Abhishek, a recent urban engineering graduate who takes up the position of a Panchayat secretary in the distant village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh because he has limited job opportunities elsewhere.
The official announcement regarding the release date of 'Panchayat Season 3' has not been made yet.