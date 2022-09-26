Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Interim Bail In Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday arrived at the Patiala House Court which had summoned her in connection with the Enforcement Directorate case related to Rs 200 Crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyers have moved a bail plea in the money laundering case. Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik sought a response from the ED on the bail plea, till then her regular bail is pending before the court.

At the request of Jacqueline's lawyer, the court granted interim bail to Jacqueline on a bail bond of Rs 50,000. The next date of hearing is October 22 this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court issued a summons to the actor to appear before it physically on September 26 this year.

On August 17, this year, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court mentioned the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

The Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday after taking cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet, directed the newly made accused Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before it on September 26, 2022.

The court also directed ED to supply a copy of the chargesheet to all the accused in the present case.

Meanwhile, a lawyer appeared for Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which is also probing the same case informed the court that Jacqueline Fernandez was recently asked to appear for it on August 29, 2022, but she didn't appear so we have issued a fresh summons to her to join the investigation. To that lawyer appeared for Jacqueline assuring that she will join the investigation and co-operate with the probe agency.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Jacquline and stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED.