Assam Govt Approves IPS Anand Mishra’s Inter-Cadre Deputation

The state government has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to IPS, Anand Mishra, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), to allow him to change his cadre from Assam Segment of the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre Joint to Bihar Cadre.

Reportedly, Mishra had applied for deputation to Bihar Cadre of IPS on grounds of extreme personal hardship.

The Assam Government has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and allowed Mishra to move to Bihar cadre from the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre.

The notice from the Assam Government read, “With reference to the subject cited above, I am directed to enclose herewith a copy of letter mentioned under reference regarding petition submitted by Shri Anand Mishra, IPs (AM: 2011), Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam praying for Inter Cadre Deputation to Bihar Cadre on ground of extreme personal hardship and to inform you that the State Government has NO OBJECTION towards allowing Shri Anand Mishra, IPs (AM:2011) to proceed on Inter-cadre deputation from the Assam Segment of the Assam-Meghalaya Cadre Joint to Bihar Cadre as per extant Rules and guidelines.”