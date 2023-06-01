John Wick Chapter 4 OTT Release: Date & How to Watch John Wick Chapter 4

The release of John Wick Chapter 4 on the OTT platform on June 23, 2023, is sure to enthrall viewers. Fans of the series can expect an adrenaline-fueled experience filled with vengeance and nonstop action, all delivered by Keanu Reeves' incredible talent. This time, viewers will be able to immerse themselves in the captivating storyline without leaving their homes, as the film will be available exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Shot in breathtaking locations around the world, John Wick: Chapter 4 showcases the stunning Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan and the National Art Center in Tokyo, among others. Director Chad Stahelski's genius shines through, captivating audiences with his impeccable filmmaking skills.

The star-studded cast includes Keanu Reeves in the iconic role of John Wick, supported by a talented ensemble. Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, and Natalia Tena all play integral roles in bringing the story to life, adding depth and excitement to the narrative.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, the stakes are higher than ever as the price on John Wick's head continues to rise. Faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges, the renowned hitman expands the scope of his battle with the High Table, an influential and powerful criminal organization. From the bustling streets of New York to the romantic ambiance of Paris, and from the neon-lit landscapes of Japan to the gritty underworld of Berlin, John Wick leaves no stone unturned in his quest for justice.

As the narrative unfolds, viewers can expect jaw-dropping action sequences, masterfully choreographed fight scenes, and intense gunplay, all trademarks of the John Wick series. With each city serving as a backdrop for John Wick's relentless pursuit of retribution, the movie promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, holding their breath with each exhilarating moment.

Fans of the franchise and newcomers alike will find themselves captivated by the gripping storyline, the immersive visuals, and the raw talent of the cast. John Wick: Chapter 4 on the OTT platform is set to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience, bringing the essence of the series directly to the screens of viewers around the world.

So save June 23, 2023, in your calendar and get ready to travel on an epic adventure with John Wick as he takes viewers on an unforgettable thrill ride while facing his toughest challenges to date. Lionsgate Play will be the only place where fans can watch the intense action and immerse themselves in the world of John Wick.