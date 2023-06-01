New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (June 2023) - Deadloch, I'm a Virgo & more

I'm a Virgo Season 1 (June 23, Prime Video)

From the visionary mind of Boots Riley, the cosmic thinker, musician, activist, and acclaimed filmmaker behind "Sorry to Bother You," comes a groundbreaking coming-of-age series like no other: I'm a Virgo Season 1. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Oakland, this captivating seven-episode journey follows the life of a teenage boy portrayed by the immensely talented Jharrel Jerome, who garnered critical acclaim and an Emmy award for his performance in "When They See Us." But there's a fascinating twist to this tale. The protagonist, with his towering stature of 13 feet, stands out in a world that often overlooks him. Riley's unique storytelling prowess infuses the series with his trademark wit, thought-provoking social commentary, and a touch of magical realism. As viewers delve into the life of this extraordinary teenager, they will witness his struggles, triumphs, and the complexities of growing up in Oakland. Through Riley's distinct artistic lens, I'm a Virgo Season 1 explores themes of identity, self-discovery, and the power of embracing one's uniqueness. With its blend of captivating storytelling, thought-provoking themes, and the mesmerizing performance of Jharrel Jerome, this groundbreaking series promises to be a captivating and unforgettable coming-of-age tale.