New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (June 2023) - Deadloch, I'm a Virgo & more

Prepare for a month filled with intriguing stories and thrilling premieres that are sure to keep you entertained. Kicking off the month is the Australian comedic murder mystery Deadloch, followed by the revealing docuseries Shiny Happy People, delving into the lives of the infamous Duggar family. Rom-com enthusiasts will rejoice as Season 2 of the heartwarming series With Love returns to charm viewers. However, the most highly anticipated premiere awaits at the end of the month: the final season of the immensely popular Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, promising an explosive conclusion. But there's another standout gem not to be overlooked. From the visionary mind of Boots Riley, his latest creation, I'm a Virgo, takes center stage on June 23, introducing audiences to a peculiar boy on a mind-bending journey. In this article, we'll highlight the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this June, alongside the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service accessible through Prime Video without requiring a Prime membership. Get ready for a month of immersive storytelling and unforgettable entertainment.
Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter and suspense in Deadloch Season 1, a captivating, darkly comedic series created by talented Australian comedians Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan. This unique show seamlessly blends the intrigue of a murder mystery with the hilarious misadventures of an unlikely duo. Set in a tranquil Tasmanian beach town, the peaceful atmosphere is shattered when a lifeless body is discovered. To solve the mysterious case, the local sergeant reluctantly teams up with a seasoned senior investigator from outside the town. The result? A delightfully quirky pairing reminiscent of a comical version of the hit series Broadchurch. Brace yourself for thrilling twists, uproarious moments, and an unforgettable journey through a murder investigation like no other.
Prepare for an intimate and eye-opening glimpse into the lives of the notorious Duggar family in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets Season 1. This revealing docuseries unveils the compelling story behind the family known for both their headline-making controversies and their remarkable ability to expand their ever-growing clan. From their initial TLC show "17 Kids and Counting" to the jaw-dropping "19 Kids and Counting," this exposé-style series delves deep into the lives of over 20 family members. Explore the fascinating trajectory of Jim Bob, the patriarch, as he ventures into the world of politics and rises to become a representative in the Arkansas House of Representatives. Uncover the Duggars' intricate ties to the Christian organization Institute in Basic Life Principles, which has been the subject of scrutiny and described by some as a cult. Prepare to be captivated by the compelling narrative of the Duggar family, their experiences, and the secrets that have both fascinated and shocked the world.
Love is in the air as Gloria Calderón Kellett's romantic comedy, With Love, returns with its highly anticipated second season. After a suspenseful cliffhanger in the previous season, viewers are eagerly awaiting the resolution to the burning question: Who is the newly engaged individual? As the story unfolds, the audience will be taken on a heartwarming and entertaining journey, witnessing the joys and challenges of love in all its forms. Join Lily (played by the talented Emeraude Toubia) as she finds herself caught in a complex love triangle and makes the difficult decision to move back in with her parents. Meanwhile, Jorge (portrayed by the charismatic Mark Indelicato) faces the struggle of connecting with Henry's Texan parents, adding a touch of cultural exploration and comedic mishaps to the mix. With its perfect blend of romance, humor, and relatable characters, With Love Season 2 promises to be a delightful continuation of a series that celebrates the complexities and beauty of love.
From the visionary mind of Boots Riley, the cosmic thinker, musician, activist, and acclaimed filmmaker behind "Sorry to Bother You," comes a groundbreaking coming-of-age series like no other: I'm a Virgo Season 1. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Oakland, this captivating seven-episode journey follows the life of a teenage boy portrayed by the immensely talented Jharrel Jerome, who garnered critical acclaim and an Emmy award for his performance in "When They See Us." But there's a fascinating twist to this tale. The protagonist, with his towering stature of 13 feet, stands out in a world that often overlooks him. Riley's unique storytelling prowess infuses the series with his trademark wit, thought-provoking social commentary, and a touch of magical realism. As viewers delve into the life of this extraordinary teenager, they will witness his struggles, triumphs, and the complexities of growing up in Oakland. Through Riley's distinct artistic lens, I'm a Virgo Season 1 explores themes of identity, self-discovery, and the power of embracing one's uniqueness. With its blend of captivating storytelling, thought-provoking themes, and the mesmerizing performance of Jharrel Jerome, this groundbreaking series promises to be a captivating and unforgettable coming-of-age tale.
Prepare for an explosive and adrenaline-fueled conclusion as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan returns for its highly anticipated fourth and final season. John Krasinski once again steps into the shoes of the charismatic Jack Ryan, who has evolved from a humble pencil pusher to the formidable deputy director of the CIA. As the world teeters on the brink of chaos, Ryan must navigate treacherous landscapes, engage in high-stakes espionage, and confront ruthless adversaries in his mission to save the world. This season takes a thrilling turn as the series' shortest yet, indicating that the challenges faced by Ryan might be becoming more manageable. Audiences can expect an intense and action-packed ride as they witness Ryan's relentless pursuit of justice and his unwavering dedication to protecting the innocent. With the release of two heart-pounding episodes every Friday over a span of three weeks, the final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan promises to be a pulse-pounding conclusion that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats, bidding farewell to a beloved character and a gripping series.