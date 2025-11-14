Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release: Where and When to Watch Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Courtroom Drama

Jolly LLB 3, the third instalment in Subhash Kapoor’s acclaimed legal comedy-drama franchise, is finally arriving on OTT after its theatrical release on September 19, 2025. The film was well-received for its sharp satire, gripping legal confrontations and the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the courtroom. Viewers who missed the film in cinemas can now stream it online.

Jolly LLB 3 OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

Netflix India officially announced that Jolly LLB 3 will premiere on the platform on November 14, 2025.

The OTT giant shared the update with the caption:

“Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix.”

The film will be available to all subscribers starting midnight, making it a major highlight in this week’s digital releases.

Jolly LLB 3 Storyline: A Battle for Justice

The latest chapter of the Jolly LLB franchise centres around a land acquisition case inspired by real events. A poor farmer from Rajasthan loses his ancestral land to a powerful and corrupt developer. After the farmer’s tragic death, his daughter-in-law steps forward seeking justice, triggering a legal battle filled with emotional, political and moral complexities.

Arshad Warsi’s Advocate Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi and Akshay Kumar’s Advocate Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra initially stand on opposing sides of the case. Their comedic rivalry and courtroom clashes form the heart of the film. But as the truth unfolds, the two come together to expose corruption, fight for the rights of the villagers and reclaim the seized land.

The film preserves the franchise’s signature blend of humour, satire and social commentary while expanding the emotional depth of the legal drama.

Jolly LLB 3 Cast: Returning Favourites and New Additions

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, bringing together actors from the previous instalments along with notable new performers:

Akshay Kumar as Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra

Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi

Saurabh Shukla as Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi

Huma Qureshi as Pushpa Pandey Mishra

Amrita Rao as Sandhya Tyagi

Seema Biswas in a pivotal supporting role

Gajraj Rao as the influential and corrupt developer

Ram Kapoor as Advocate Vikram Ray Chaudhary

Avijit Dutt as Dr. Milind Desai

Sushil Pandey as Raghunath Bhardwaj

Raman Atre as MLA Iqbal Singh Shekhawat

Sarah Hashmi as Varsha Solanki

Together, they elevate the film with strong performances and compelling screen chemistry.

Why Jolly LLB 3 Stands Out

The film brings back everything fans love about the franchise—satire, courtroom chaos, witty exchanges, and a socially relevant plot. The dynamic face-off between the two "Jollys" remains the highlight, enhanced by Subhash Kapoor’s sharp writing and direction.

By addressing issues of land acquisition and rural exploitation, Jolly LLB 3 retains its reputation for spotlighting real-world legal concerns through cinematic storytelling.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Films

Akshay Kumar has a busy slate ahead, with several major titles in the pipeline:

Welcome to the Jungle

Bhagam Bhaag 2

Hera Pheri 3

Bhoot Bangla

With its combination of humour, social relevance and compelling courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3 emerges as a strong addition to the popular franchise. The film’s arrival on OTT now offers a wider audience the chance to enjoy Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s engaging legal face-off from home. Backed by a talented ensemble cast and a storyline rooted in real issues, Jolly LLB 3 is a must-watch for fans of courtroom films and socially conscious cinema.

