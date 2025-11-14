Delhi Crime Season 3 Nears Release: Must-Watch Crime Thrillers Before the New Season Arrives

The countdown has begun. The Emmy-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime is gearing up for its third season on November 13, 2025. Led by Shefali Shah as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, the new chapter dives into one of the most challenging cases yet: a powerful human trafficking network headed by Badi Didi, portrayed by Huma Qureshi.

Best Crime Thrillers to Watch Before Delhi Crime Season 3 Releases

1. Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)

Genre: Crime Thriller, Social Drama, Neo-Noir

Main Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Gul Panag

Paatal Lok explores the grim underside of Indian society through the eyes of a weary cop assigned a high-stakes investigative case. The narrative unravels deep-rooted class divides, prejudice, and corruption. Its sharp writing and gritty realism make it an ideal companion for viewers of Delhi Crime.

2. Sacred Games (Netflix)

Genre: Crime Thriller, Mystery, Political Drama

Main Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte

A milestone in India’s OTT revolution, Sacred Games blends crime, politics, religion, and psychological warfare. It follows Sartaj Singh, a troubled police officer drawn into a deadly conspiracy after receiving a cryptic call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. With its layered storytelling and unforgettable characters, Sacred Games is a must-watch for crime drama fans.

3. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side (JioHotstar)

Genre: Crime Thriller, Psychological Thriller, Mythological Noir

Main Cast: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Vishesh Bansal

Asur stands out for its unique mix of mythology and forensic science. The show pits a forensic expert against a serial killer who believes he is the reincarnation of the demon Asura. With philosophical undertones and psychological twists, this is a gripping watch for viewers who enjoy intellectual crime dramas.

4. Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video)

Genre:Crime Thriller, Gangster Drama, Action

Main Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi

Set in the crime-heavy interiors of Purvanchal, Mirzapur follows the ruthless struggle for power centered around don Kaleen Bhaiya. Known for its raw violence, memorable dialogues, and explosive drama, this gangster series offers a darker, more chaotic side of India’s crime ecosystem.

5. Aarya (JioHotstar)

Genre: Crime Drama, Family Thriller

Main Cast: Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher

In Aarya, a devoted wife and mother is forced to take charge of her late husband’s drug business after he is killed, thrusting her into a perilous criminal world. The series stands out for its strong female lead, emotional depth, and nuanced portrayal of a woman fighting for survival—echoing the leadership and resilience seen in Delhi Crime’s Vartika Chaturvedi.

6. Kohrra (Netflix)

Genre:Crime Thriller, Mystery Drama

Main Cast:Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi

Set in the haunting landscapes of rural Punjab, Kohrra follows two police officers investigating the murder of an NRI groom shortly before his wedding. The investigation reveals layers of buried secrets, toxic family dynamics, and societal pressure. Its atmospheric cinematography and emotional storytelling make it a standout crime drama.

7. Criminal Justice (JioHotstar)

Genre: Legal Thriller, Crime Drama

Main Cast:Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka

Criminal Justice dives deep into the complexities of the Indian legal system. Each season focuses on a different case—often involving wrongful accusations and flawed investigations. Pankaj Tripathi shines as the empathetic lawyer Madhav Mishra, whose grounded, humane approach adds depth to every episode.

With Delhi Crime Season 3 releasing on November 13, 2025, this is the ideal time to explore India’s finest crime thrillers. Whether you prefer gritty realism, mythological intrigue, or courtroom battles, these seven shows offer exceptional storytelling that mirrors Delhi Crime’s intensity and social consciousness.

