‘Jonaki Porua’ Bags Best Film in Assam State Film Awards 2019

An Assamese movie based on queer theme, directed by Prakash Deka ‘Jonaki Porua’ bagged Best Film Award in the Assam State Film Award, 2019 on Friday.
The movie bagged Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala Award.
The Assam State Film Award Film Award announced the list of awardees in different categories for the year 2019.
The following are the list of movies and awardees that bagged awards in different categories:
Bhaskar Hazarika bagged ‘Brajen Barua Award’ in Best Direction category for the movie Aamis
Anupam Kaushik Bora bagged ‘Abdul Majid Award’ in Best Newcomer Director for the movie Bornodi Bhotiai
Tarali Sarma and Quan Bay jointly bagged ‘Parvati Prasad Barua Award’ in Best Music Director category for the movie Aamis
Banjamin Daimary bagged ‘Natasurya Phani Sarma Award’ in Best Actor category for the movie Jonaki Porua
Lima Das bagged ‘Aideu Handique Award’ in Best Actress category for the movie Aamis
Jitumani Kalita bagged ‘Biju Phukan Award’ in Best Newcomer Actor for the movie Pokhilar Pakhi
Dorothy Bharadwaj bagged ‘Bidyut Chakraborty Award’ in Best Newcomer Actress category for the movie Bornodi Bhotiai
Ashramika Saikia bagged ‘Master Siddharth Award’ in Best Child Artist category for the movie Ratnakar
Ratnakar movie bagged ‘Bijay Shankar Award’ in Best Popular Film category
Zubeen Garg bagged ‘Rudra Barua Award’ in Best Background Singer category for the movie Kanchenjunga
Ananya Dutta bagged ‘Pratima Barua Pandey Award’ in Best Background Singer category (Female) for the movie Pratighaat
Rajdweep bagged ‘Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi Award’ in Best Lyricist category for the movie Pratighaat