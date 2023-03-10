‘Jonaki Porua’ Bags Best Film in Assam State Film Awards 2019

An Assamese movie based on queer theme, directed by Prakash Deka ‘Jonaki Porua’ bagged Best Film Award in the Assam State Film Award, 2019 on Friday.

The movie bagged Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala Award.

The Assam State Film Award Film Award announced the list of awardees in different categories for the year 2019.

The following are the list of movies and awardees that bagged awards in different categories: