July OTT Releases: List of Upcoming Movies and TV Shows to Stream in July 2023 on OTT Platforms

Good Night

Good Night is a Tamil language romantic comedy that delves into the life of a young IT professional facing an unusual challenge. The protagonist, played by an actor yet to be named, suffers from a chronic snoring problem. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets the girl of his dreams, played by another actress to be announced. As their relationship develops, the snoring issue becomes a significant hurdle, affecting not only the protagonist's partner's health but also his own quality of life. Good Night explores the comedic and emotional aspects of this unique predicament and follows the protagonist's journey as he tries to find a solution that allows him to maintain his relationship while overcoming his snoring problem.