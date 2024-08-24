Justin Bieber, His Wife Hailey Welcome Their First Child

Pop star Justin Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first child. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, revealing their son's name, Jack Blues Bieber.
Justin took to Instagram to share the announcement, posting a photo with the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Hailey echoed the sentiment on her Instagram Stories, sharing the same photo along with a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.
Pattie Mallette, Justin's mother, also expressed her excitement on Twitter, writing, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"
The couple first announced they were expecting a child in May 2024. At that time, a representative for Hailey revealed that she was just over six months pregnant.
In a touching vow renewal video, Hailey wore a long, lacy white dress and a veil, while Justin lovingly embraced her from behind, showcasing their matching wedding bands. The couple shared several intimate images of themselves in a field, symbolizing their journey to parenthood.
The Biebers, who tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse shortly after their engagement, later celebrated their marriage with a larger ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina.
Hailey has previously addressed pregnancy rumors, expressing frustration at the speculation. "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," she said. "There is something disheartening about it. Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?"
Hailey has also spoken about the challenges of raising children in the public eye, acknowledging that it may be "probably totally unavoidable." Despite her concerns, she has always looked forward to motherhood, describing it as a "private, intimate thing."
Justin has been open about his desire to start a family with Hailey but has respected her timeline. In December 2020, he shared his eagerness to have children, saying, "I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."