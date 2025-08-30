Subscribe

0

Entertainment

K-dramas Releasing in September 2025: From My Youth to Queen Mantis, 12 New Shows to Watch

September 2025 brings 12 exciting new K-dramas across Netflix, Viki, JTBC, tvN, Disney+, and KBS2. Highlights include Song Joong Ki’s My Youth, Kim Go Eun’s heartfelt You and Everything Else, and Go Hyun Jung’s thriller Queen Mantis.

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
k dramas releasing in sept

k dramas releasing in sept

September 2025 is set to thrill K-drama fans with a lineup of emotional slice-of-life dramas, intense political thrillers, gripping mysteries, and refreshing rom-coms. From Song Joong Ki’s much-anticipated comeback in My Youth to Kim Go Eun’s moving melodrama You and Everything Else and Go Hyun Jung’s dark thriller Queen Mantis, there’s something for every mood. Major platforms like Netflix, JTBC, tvN, KBS2, Disney+, and Viki are dropping new titles this month, making September one of the busiest months for K-content lovers.

K-dramas Releasing in September 2025

TitlePlatformRelease DateGenreCast
My YouthJTBC, VikiSept 5Romance, Slice-of-lifeSong Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee
Queen MantisNetflixSept 5Mystery, ThrillerGo Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon
TempestHulu, Disney+Sept 10Political Thriller, ActionJun Ji Hyun, Gang Dong Won, John Cho
You and Everything ElseNetflixSept 12Slice-of-life, MelodramaKim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun
A Hundred MemoriesJTBCSept 13Slice-of-life, NostalgiaKim Dae Mi, Shin Yun Seung
Shin’s ProjecttvNSept 15Mystery, ComedyHan Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung
Let’s Go to the MoonViki, MBCSept 19Rom-com, Slice-of-lifeEun Bin, Ram Yan
Walking on Thin IceKBS2Sept 20Crime, Slice-of-life ThrillerJun Hee, Kim Young Kwang
Intimate RipleyKBS2Sept 22Daily MelodramaSeo Ji Hye, Sol Jung Hwan
Miss IncognitoTBASept 29Crime, Romance, ThrillerJun Yabin, Jin Yang
Confidence QueenTBASept (TBD)Crime ComedyPark Min Young, Park Sung Woong
First LadyTBASept (TBD)Political MelodramaEugene, Ji Han Woo

K-dramas Releasing in September 

My Youth

  • Release Date: September 5, 2025

  • Platform: JTBC, Viki

  • Genre: Romance, Slice-of-life

  • Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee

  • Synopsis: A heartfelt comeback for Song Joong Ki, this drama follows a former child star turned novelist who reconnects with his first love, now an entertainment manager. Their bittersweet reunion explores themes of heartbreak, forgiveness, and second chances.

Queen Mantis

  • Release Date: September 5, 2025

  • Platform: Netflix

  • Genre: Mystery, Thriller

  • Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon

  • Synopsis: A Korean remake of the French series The Mantis, the story revolves around a female serial killer imprisoned for 20 years. When a copycat killer emerges, her estranged son, a police officer, seeks her help, triggering psychological and emotional clashes.

Tempest

  • Release Date: September 10, 2025

  • Platform: Hulu, Disney+

  • Genre: Political Thriller, Action, Romance

  • Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Gang Dong Won, John Cho

  • Synopsis: A diplomat and a mysterious international agent find themselves entangled in a high-stakes global conspiracy. With romance brewing amidst action and politics, Tempest blends adrenaline with intrigue.

You and Everything Else

  • Release Date: September 12, 2025

  • Platform: Netflix

  • Genre: Slice-of-life, Melodrama

  • Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun

  • Synopsis: Following two childhood friends who reconnect in adulthood, this drama traces their bond through love, tension, and regret. When one faces their final days, their shared past resurfaces, offering a poignant reflection on friendship and mortality.

A Hundred Memories

  • Release Date: September 13, 2025

  • Platform: JTBC

  • Genre: Slice-of-life, Nostalgia

  • Cast: Kim Dae Mi, Shin Yun Seung

  • Synopsis: Set in the 1980s, this period drama follows bus attendants chasing love, dreams, and friendship while navigating societal pressures.

Shin’s Project

  • Release Date: September 15, 2025

  • Platform: tvN

  • Genre: Mystery, Comedy

  • Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Re

  • Synopsis: A retired negotiator secretly helps locals while running a fried chicken shop. Using his old skills, he forms an unlikely partnership with a judge, leading to heartwarming yet mysterious encounters.

Let’s Go to the Moon

  • Release Date: September 19, 2025

  • Platform: Viki, MBC

  • Genre: Rom-com, Slice-of-life

  • Cast: Eun Bin, Ram Yan

  • Synopsis: Three women struggling with financial hardships at a confectionery company turn to cryptocurrency. This lighthearted rom-com captures their pursuit of ambition and friendship.

Walking on Thin Ice

  • Release Date: September 20, 2025

  • Platform: KBS2

  • Genre: Crime, Thriller, Slice-of-life

  • Cast: Jun Hee, Kim Young Kwang

  • Synopsis: An ordinary housewife stumbles upon billions in drugs while trying to save her ill husband. Her transformation into a reluctant criminal challenges morality, family, and survival.

Miss Incognito

  • Release Date: September 29, 2025

  • Platform: TBA

  • Genre: Crime, Romance, Thriller

  • Cast: Jun Yabin, Jin Yang

  • Synopsis: A skilled bodyguard fakes her identity and enters a contract marriage with a chaebol heir with only months to live. What begins as survival soon entangles love, inheritance, and secrets.

Confidence Queen

  • Release Date: September (TBA)

  • Platform: Prime Video 

  • Genre: Crime Comedy

  • Cast: Park Min Young, Park Sung Woong

  • Synopsis: Based on Japan’s The Confidence Man JP, this series follows three con artists targeting corrupt tycoons in real estate and finance. Expect wit, charm, and elaborate scams.

First Lady

  • Release Date: September (TBA)

  • Platform: TBA

  • Genre: Political Melodrama

  • Cast: Eugene, Ji Han Woo

  • Synopsis: Ambition, betrayal, and scandal follow the First Lady of Korea as her marriage and political life spiral into devastating revelations.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 K-dramas This Month

  1. My Youth – Song Joong Ki’s long-awaited return with a moving romance makes this a must-watch.

  2. Queen Mantis – A chilling thriller that reimagines a French classic through a Korean lens.

  3. Tempest – High-octane political action with an all-star cast led by Jun Ji Hyun and Gang Dong Won.

FAQ

Q1: Which K-drama marks Song Joong Ki’s comeback in September 2025?
A: My Youth, premiering on JTBC and Viki on September 5.
Q2: Is Queen Mantis an original story?
A: No, it’s a Korean remake of the French thriller The Mantis.
Q3: Which K-drama is set in the 1980s?
A: A Hundred Memories, a nostalgic slice-of-life drama about bus attendants.

Also Read:

New K-Dramas Releasing In August 2025: From Twelve to Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

K-dramas