K-dramas Releasing in September 2025: From My Youth to Queen Mantis, 12 New Shows to Watch

September 2025 brings 12 exciting new K-dramas across Netflix, Viki, JTBC, tvN, Disney+, and KBS2. Highlights include Song Joong Ki’s My Youth, Kim Go Eun’s heartfelt You and Everything Else, and Go Hyun Jung’s thriller Queen Mantis.