K-dramas Releasing in September 2025: From My Youth to Queen Mantis, 12 New Shows to Watch

September 2025 is set to thrill K-drama fans with a lineup of emotional slice-of-life dramas, intense political thrillers, gripping mysteries, and refreshing rom-coms. From Song Joong Ki’s much-anticipated comeback in My Youth to Kim Go Eun’s moving melodrama You and Everything Else and Go Hyun Jung’s dark thriller Queen Mantis, there’s something for every mood. Major platforms like Netflix, JTBC, tvN, KBS2, Disney+, and Viki are dropping new titles this month, making September one of the busiest months for K-content lovers.
K-dramas Releasing in September 2025
|Title
|Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Cast
|My Youth
|JTBC, Viki
|Sept 5
|Romance, Slice-of-life
|Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee
|Queen Mantis
|Netflix
|Sept 5
|Mystery, Thriller
|Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon
|Tempest
|Hulu, Disney+
|Sept 10
|Political Thriller, Action
|Jun Ji Hyun, Gang Dong Won, John Cho
|You and Everything Else
|Netflix
|Sept 12
|Slice-of-life, Melodrama
|Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun
|A Hundred Memories
|JTBC
|Sept 13
|Slice-of-life, Nostalgia
|Kim Dae Mi, Shin Yun Seung
|Shin’s Project
|tvN
|Sept 15
|Mystery, Comedy
|Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung
|Let’s Go to the Moon
|Viki, MBC
|Sept 19
|Rom-com, Slice-of-life
|Eun Bin, Ram Yan
|Walking on Thin Ice
|KBS2
|Sept 20
|Crime, Slice-of-life Thriller
|Jun Hee, Kim Young Kwang
|Intimate Ripley
|KBS2
|Sept 22
|Daily Melodrama
|Seo Ji Hye, Sol Jung Hwan
|Miss Incognito
|TBA
|Sept 29
|Crime, Romance, Thriller
|Jun Yabin, Jin Yang
|Confidence Queen
|TBA
|Sept (TBD)
|Crime Comedy
|Park Min Young, Park Sung Woong
|First Lady
|TBA
|Sept (TBD)
|Political Melodrama
|Eugene, Ji Han Woo
My Youth
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Genre: Romance, Slice-of-life
Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee
Synopsis: A heartfelt comeback for Song Joong Ki, this drama follows a former child star turned novelist who reconnects with his first love, now an entertainment manager. Their bittersweet reunion explores themes of heartbreak, forgiveness, and second chances.
Queen Mantis
Release Date: September 5, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon
Synopsis: A Korean remake of the French series The Mantis, the story revolves around a female serial killer imprisoned for 20 years. When a copycat killer emerges, her estranged son, a police officer, seeks her help, triggering psychological and emotional clashes.
Tempest
Release Date: September 10, 2025
Genre: Political Thriller, Action, Romance
Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Gang Dong Won, John Cho
Synopsis: A diplomat and a mysterious international agent find themselves entangled in a high-stakes global conspiracy. With romance brewing amidst action and politics, Tempest blends adrenaline with intrigue.
You and Everything Else
Release Date: September 12, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Slice-of-life, Melodrama
Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun
Synopsis: Following two childhood friends who reconnect in adulthood, this drama traces their bond through love, tension, and regret. When one faces their final days, their shared past resurfaces, offering a poignant reflection on friendship and mortality.
A Hundred Memories
Release Date: September 13, 2025
Platform: JTBC
Genre: Slice-of-life, Nostalgia
Cast: Kim Dae Mi, Shin Yun Seung
Synopsis: Set in the 1980s, this period drama follows bus attendants chasing love, dreams, and friendship while navigating societal pressures.
Shin’s Project
Release Date: September 15, 2025
Platform: tvN
Genre: Mystery, Comedy
Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Re
Synopsis: A retired negotiator secretly helps locals while running a fried chicken shop. Using his old skills, he forms an unlikely partnership with a judge, leading to heartwarming yet mysterious encounters.
Let’s Go to the Moon
Release Date: September 19, 2025
Genre: Rom-com, Slice-of-life
Cast: Eun Bin, Ram Yan
Synopsis: Three women struggling with financial hardships at a confectionery company turn to cryptocurrency. This lighthearted rom-com captures their pursuit of ambition and friendship.
Walking on Thin Ice
Release Date: September 20, 2025
Platform: KBS2
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Slice-of-life
Cast: Jun Hee, Kim Young Kwang
Synopsis: An ordinary housewife stumbles upon billions in drugs while trying to save her ill husband. Her transformation into a reluctant criminal challenges morality, family, and survival.
Miss Incognito
Release Date: September 29, 2025
Platform: TBA
Genre: Crime, Romance, Thriller
Cast: Jun Yabin, Jin Yang
Synopsis: A skilled bodyguard fakes her identity and enters a contract marriage with a chaebol heir with only months to live. What begins as survival soon entangles love, inheritance, and secrets.
Confidence Queen
Release Date: September (TBA)
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Crime Comedy
Cast: Park Min Young, Park Sung Woong
Synopsis: Based on Japan’s The Confidence Man JP, this series follows three con artists targeting corrupt tycoons in real estate and finance. Expect wit, charm, and elaborate scams.
First Lady
Release Date: September (TBA)
Platform: TBA
Genre: Political Melodrama
Cast: Eugene, Ji Han Woo
Synopsis: Ambition, betrayal, and scandal follow the First Lady of Korea as her marriage and political life spiral into devastating revelations.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 K-dramas This Month
My Youth – Song Joong Ki’s long-awaited return with a moving romance makes this a must-watch.
Queen Mantis – A chilling thriller that reimagines a French classic through a Korean lens.
Tempest – High-octane political action with an all-star cast led by Jun Ji Hyun and Gang Dong Won.
