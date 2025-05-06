KA on OTT: Kiran Abbavaram’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award-Winning Thriller Now Streaming

Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram has made a spectacular comeback with KA, a suspense thriller that not only won over audiences but also bagged the Best Film Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2025. After a successful theatrical run that grossed over ₹53 crore worldwide, the film is now available for streaming on ETV Win, offering viewers another chance to experience its haunting mystery and emotional depth.

KA OTT Release: Where and When to Watch

KA is now streaming exclusively on ETV Win, following its theatrical release on October 31, 2024. The platform confirmed the film’s arrival and recent award win through a celebratory social media post, praising the performance of Kiran Abbavaram and the vision of debutant directors Sujith and Sandeep.

Plot Summary: Mystery, Memories, and Metaphysics

Set in the 1970s, KA tells the eerie story of Vasudev, a quiet postman played by Kiran Abbavaram, who is drawn into the shadows of his forgotten past in the tranquil yet mysterious village of Krishnagiri. A masked man’s interrogation using a hypnotic clock triggers Vasudev’s suppressed memories. As the narrative unfolds, viewers witness Vasudev’s life at an orphanage, his passion for letters, and his romance with his employer’s daughter, Satyabhama.

The twist? Satya mysteriously disappears, and Vasudev is compelled to investigate her vanishing, only to discover sinister secrets hiding beneath the village's peaceful surface. The story blends crime, psychological elements, and subtle horror, making it a standout thriller.

Cast and Crew

Kiran Abbavaram – Dual roles as Vasudev and his alter persona

Tanvi Ram and Nayan Sarika – Female leads

Directors – Sujith and Sandeep (debutant duo)

Producers – Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy (with Chinta Vineesha Reddy and Chinta Rajashekar Reddy as co-producers)

Special Note – The film is also co-produced by Kiran Abbavaram’s wife

A Career-Defining Film for Kiran Abbavaram

After facing a string of box-office disappointments, KA has proven to be a turning point in Kiran Abbavaram’s career. Released alongside Lucky Bhaskar, many considered the timing risky. However, Abbavaram and his team’s faith in the project paid off. The movie not only emerged victorious at the box office but also became the highest-grossing film of his career, surpassing the numbers of his 2021 hit SR Kalyanamandapam.

Audience Reaction

Within hours of its OTT release, KA began trending online, with netizens lauding its unexpected twists and atmospheric storytelling. While Kiran Abbavaram’s performance received applause, it was the gripping narrative by Sujith and Sandeep that won widespread praise. The film’s unique blend of metaphysical themes and rural mystique has struck a chord with both critics and general viewers.

KA is more than just a thriller—it’s a layered tale of identity, loss, and the secrets that time buries. With a compelling storyline, standout performances, and direction that challenges conventions, the film has become a must-watch for Telugu cinema lovers. Now available on ETV Win, KA is the perfect weekend watch for fans of intelligent and atmospheric thrillers.

