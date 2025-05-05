Raid 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh's Crime Thriller Online

Ajay Devgn is back as the fearless Indian Revenue Service officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 crime thriller Raid. Released in theatres on May 1, 2025, the film has already ignited conversations around its digital premiere. If you missed the theatrical release or are waiting to stream it from home, here's everything you need to know about Raid 2's OTT release.

Raid 2 OTT Release: Platform and Date

Raid 2 will be available to stream on Netflix, which has officially acquired its digital rights. Following industry norms, the film is expected to land on the streaming platform by late June or early July 2025, adhering to the standard 60-day post-theatrical release window that most big-budget Hindi films follow.

Theatrical Debut and Audience Reception

Premiering on May 1 to coincide with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, Raid 2 smartly capitalized on the extended weekend to attract strong footfall. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel takes a deeper dive into themes of corruption, political power plays, and the relentless pursuit of justice by the tax authorities.

Social media buzz and early reviews suggest a mixed response from viewers. While the performances—especially by Riteish Deshmukh—have been widely appreciated, critics have pointed out issues with pacing and predictability in the screenplay.

Plot and Characters

Raid 2 focuses on Patnaik’s 75th raid, where he faces off against Dada Manohar Bhai, a powerful and politically connected antagonist portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. This marks a rare turn for Deshmukh, who sheds his comic persona for a more intense, layered performance, earning comparisons to his chilling role in Ek Villain.

Vaani Kapoor joins the cast as Malini Patnaik, replacing Ileana D’Cruz from the original film. Returning cast member Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Rameshwar Singh. Other notable names include Supriya Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, Amit Sial, Yashpal Sharma, and Govind Namdev, contributing to a strong ensemble performance.

Production and Creative Team

The screenplay is a collaborative effort by Ritesh Shah, Jaideep Yadav, and Karan Vyas, with Raj Kumar Gupta once again helming the director’s chair. The film is produced under the banner of Panorama Studios, with Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar as producers. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Response from the Audience for the performances

While many praised the film’s cat-and-mouse tension between Devgn and Deshmukh, others noted a slow and patchy first half, with the story becoming repetitive towards the end.

Riteish Deshmukh’s performance was a standout, showing emotional depth and menace in equal parts.

Ajay Devgn, though praised for his stoic screen presence, received mixed feedback, with some viewers calling his performance "disengaged" in parts.

Vaani Kapoor had limited screen time, and her character didn’t significantly impact the main plot.

Amit Sial, however, earned praise for his gritty portrayal of a supporting role.

A common point of criticism was the inclusion of an item song, which many felt disrupted the film’s serious tone.

Despite its narrative shortcomings, Raid 2 delivers enough drama, performances, and intrigue to keep franchise fans engaged. The Netflix release is just around the corner for those who missed the theatrical run or prefer to watch from home.

