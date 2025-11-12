Kaantha Movie (2025): Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, Runtime, and OTT Details for Dulquer Salmaan’s 1950s Period Drama

Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Kaantha is gearing up for release on November 14, 2025. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film explores the dazzling yet turbulent world of 1950s Tamil cinema, delving into the fragile balance between stardom, ego, and artistic integrity. Co-produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati, Kaantha promises to be a visually rich and emotionally layered period drama that celebrates the golden age of South Indian filmmaking.
Kaantha Release Date and Languages
Kaantha is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025, across India and overseas. The film will premiere in Tamil and Telugu, with dubbed versions likely to follow depending on box-office response. As one of the biggest Tamil releases of the Diwali season, Kaantha will enjoy a solo wide-screen rollout across key regions including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.
Kaantha Cast and Crew
The film boasts a stellar ensemble of celebrated actors and technicians:
Dulquer Salmaan as T.K. Mahadevan, a charismatic 1950s film star
Samuthirakani as Ayya, a revered director and mentor figure
Bhagyashri Borse as a rising actress in the studio system
Rana Daggubati in a pivotal supporting role
Crew:
Director & Writer: Selvamani Selvaraj
Producers: Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Prashanth Potluri, Jom Varghese
Cinematography: Dani Sanchez Lopez
Editor: Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez
Music: Jhanu Chanthar
Additional Screenplay & Dialogues: Thamizh Prabha
Art Direction: Ramalingam
The film is jointly produced under Spirit Media Pvt. Ltd. and Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd.
Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive!💥#Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from NOVEMBER 14th!⚡— Wayfarer Films (@DQsWayfarerFilm) October 20, 2025
Wishing you all a happy Diwali and we’ll see you in the theatres very soon.✨❤
A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production 🎬#Kaantha#DulquerSalmaan… pic.twitter.com/8QsKAR72sz
Kaantha Plot Summary
Set in1950s Madras (now Chennai), Kaantha follows the story of T.K. Mahadevan, a celebrated actor mentored by the visionary filmmaker Ayya. Their relationship, once built on mutual respect, begins to unravel when ego and creative control collide during the making of a film.
The narrative explores the intense dynamics between the actor and his mentor — reflecting on the cost of fame, the politics of the movie industry, and the unseen battles behind the glamour of the silver screen.
While many have drawn parallels between Mahadevan’s character and the real-life Tamil cinema legend M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, Dulquer Salmaan clarified in an interview that Kaantha is not a biopic, but rather a fictional narrative inspired by real incidents and personalities from the early decades of Indian cinema.
Kaantha Trailer and Reception
The official trailer of Kaantha was unveiled earlier this month and has already crossed 5 million views on YouTube. It vividly captures the grandeur of 1950s film studios — from the black-and-white aesthetic of early Tamil cinema to the behind-the-scenes chaos of stardom.
The trailer showcases Dulquer Salmaan’s transformation into a charismatic yet conflicted actor, while Samuthirakani’s portrayal of the principled director adds depth to the power struggle at the film’s core. Fans have praised the trailer’s meticulous period detailing and emotional tension, calling it one of Dulquer’s most ambitious Tamil roles to date.
Kaantha Runtime, Censor Certificate, and Genre
The film has been cleared with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It runs for 2 hours and 43 minutes, blending elements of drama, historical fiction, and character study.
Genre: Period Drama / Psychological Drama / Cinema-within-Cinema
Kaantha OTT Platform and Digital Release
Thedigital streaming rights of Kaantha have reportedly been acquired by Netflix. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to premiere on the platform by late December 2025. The exact OTT release date will be confirmed closer to its digital debut.
Kaantha Advance Booking and Box-Office Buzz
Advance bookings for Kaantha opened earlier this week on BookMyShow and other ticketing platforms, witnessing strong early demand in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Telugu states.
Industry trackers, including Filmibeat and Sacnilk, have reported encouraging pre-release trends, noting that social media buzz has been “overwhelmingly positive.” Early reviews from private screenings describe the film as “a technically stunning and emotionally complex cinematic experience.”
Kaantha recently attracted attention after B. Thiagarajan, the grandson of Tamil cinema icon M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, filed a petition in a Chennai court claiming that the film depicts his grandfather inaccurately. The filmmakers have denied these allegations, reiterating that Kaantha is a fictional narrative not intended to portray any real individual.
Director Selvamani Selvaraj is known for his nuanced storytelling and attention to socio-cultural detail. Through Kaantha, he explores how art, ego, and legacy intertwine in the formative years of Indian cinema. The film’s screenplay, crafted with additional inputs from Thamizh Prabha, emphasises authenticity in production design, performance style, and cinematic technique — echoing the aesthetics of 1950s studio filmmaking.
With a powerhouse cast, grand production design, and emotionally charged storytelling, Kaantha stands poised to be one of Dulquer Salmaan’s landmark films. As it releases on November 14, 2025, audiences can expect a layered portrayal of ambition, artistry, and the price of fame set against the nostalgic backdrop of Tamil cinema’s golden era.
