K-Ramp OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Kiran Abbavaram’s College Drama Online

After a successful theatrical run during Diwali 2025, Kiran Abbavaram’s latest romantic comedy K-Ramp is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film managed to strike a chord with mass audiences, turning into a box-office winner. Directed by debutant Jains Nani, this youthful entertainer is now set to stream on Aha Video from November 15, 2025.
K-Ramp OTT Release Date and Platform Details
|Title
|OTT Platform
|OTT Release Date
|K-Ramp
|Aha
|November 15, 2025
The digital rights of K-Ramp were acquired by Aha Video for a significant price, marking another major Telugu release on the platform. The film will be available to stream less than a month after its theatrical release, continuing the trend of quick post-theatrical OTT windows.
Storyline and Setting: A College Romance with a Twist
Set in a picturesque college in Kerala, K-Ramp follows the story of Kumar (Kiran Abbavaram), a carefree and wealthy young man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a woman suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The narrative combines light-hearted college humor with emotional undertones, striking a balance between comedy, romance, and drama.
The film stars Yukti Thareja as the female lead, with their on-screen chemistry becoming one of the highlights of the movie. Supporting roles are played by Sai Kumar, Naresh Vijayakrishna, Kamna Jethmalani, Muralidhar Goud, and Vennela Kishore.
Box Office Journey: From Mixed Reviews to Mass Success
K-Ramp opened to negative critical reviews but found strong support from audiences, especially in smaller towns and among the youth. According to box office tracking portal Sacnilk, the film grossed around ₹40 crore worldwide, becoming one of Kiran Abbavaram’s biggest commercial hits.
A viral clip from the hero’s introduction sequence — where he dances to nostalgic 90s songs — played a crucial role in boosting the film’s popularity. Social media traction helped the movie gain momentum in its second week, reversing its early setback.
However, the film was not free from controversy. One of the producers publicly criticized certain reviewers for their negative takes, sparking a brief industry debate. Despite this, K-Ramp continued its strong run, proving its appeal among general audiences.
Will OTT Audiences Decide the Real Verdict?
As K-Ramp prepares for its OTT debut, many industry watchers are curious to see whether the film’s success translates to streaming platforms. OTT audiences are often more critical and vocal, providing honest feedback that can shape a film’s long-term reputation.
For Kiran Abbavaram, whose previous film KA also performed well on OTTplay Premium, the streaming response to K-Ramp will be a significant indicator of his growing fan base. It may also guide his future choices in terms of scripts and genres.
What’s Next for Kiran Abbavaram
Following the success of K-Ramp, Kiran Abbavaram is now busy shooting for his next project titled Chennai Love Story, a musical romance set in Tamil Nadu. The film features 12 songs composed by Mani Sharma, promising a refreshing blend of music and youthful emotion.
With its digital release scheduled for November 15 on Aha, K-Ramp is expected to attract a wide range of viewers looking for a lighthearted college comedy with a romantic twist. Whether it sustains its theatrical charm or faces new scrutiny, the film’s OTT journey will reveal its true standing among audiences.
