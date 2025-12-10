Kaantha OTT Release: Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama Drops on Netflix on December 12 After Modest Box Office Run

Dulquer Salmaan’s Tamil period drama Kaantha is now heading to OTT after a lukewarm performance at the box office. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights and will premiere the film on December 12. Despite strong performances and a rich period setting, the film managed only a modest theatrical run, especially when compared to Dulquer’s recent production ventures.

Kaantha OTT Release Date Confirmed: Streaming on Netflix from December 12

The Dulquer Salmaan–Bhagyashri Borse starrer will officially arrive on Netflix this Friday. Directed and written by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is set in the 1950s Madras Presidency and blends drama, ego clashes and a central murder mystery.

During its theatrical window, Kaantha earned Rs 35 crore worldwide — a figure considered significantly low for a big-ticket Dulquer release.

Kaantha Box Office Collection: Earns Only 11% of Lokah’s Revenue

According to Sacnilk, the film’s global box office tally stands atRs 35 crore, with about Rs 27 crore from India and Rs 8 crore from overseas markets.

The collection is strikingly modest when compared to Dulquer’s earlier production, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which amassed Rs 303 crore worldwide. This means Kaantha collected just 11% of Lokah’s total earnings.

Adding to the contrast, Mammootty’s latest film Kalamkaval — released around the same time — overtook Kaantha’s lifetime collection in just three days, already touching Rs 38 crore as per Sacnilk.





Kaantha Plot: Not a Biopic, But a Fictional Tale Set in 1950s Madras

Despite speculation, Kaantha is not a biographical film on M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Instead, it narrates a fictional story set in the film industry of the 1950s.

The drama follows a renowned director and the actor he helped introduce to cinema. As creative differences escalate into ego conflicts, the production of their film becomes chaotic. The plot turns darker when the lead heroine is found murdered, triggering an investigation that unravels hidden motives and industry politics.

The film features an ensemble cast including:

Dulquer Salmaan

Bhagyashri Borse

Samuthirakani

Ravindra Vijay

Vayapuri

Gayathrie Shankar

Nizhalgal Ravi

Kaantha received praise for its performances and period detailing, but also faced criticism for tonal inconsistencies and an unexpected genre shift.

With its theatrical performance falling short of expectations, Kaantha now gears up for a potentially stronger digital run on Netflix. The intriguing period setting, Dulquer’s star appeal and the film’s slow-burning dramatic arc may find a wider audience on streaming.

Kaantha premieres December 12 on Netflix.

