Kaantha Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘King of Acting’ Battles Fame, Ego, and Betrayal in This Grand 1950s Drama

The much-awaited trailer of Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and Samuthirakani, has finally dropped, offering audiences a gripping glimpse into the rise and fall of a superstar. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is inspired by the life and legacy of Tamil cinema legend M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, widely regarded as the first superstar of Tamil cinema.

Launched by Baahubali star Prabhas, the trailer teases a visually stunning and emotionally intense journey set against the golden era of 1950s Tamil cinema. Kaantha is all set to release in theatres on November 14, 2025, in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Dulquer Salmaan as Chandran: The Rise and Fall of a Superstar

In Kaantha, Dulquer Salmaan takes on the role of Chandran, a charismatic yet flawed matinee idol who rises to become the celebrated actor T.K. Mahadevan, famously known as the “King of Acting.” His meteoric ascent to fame, however, comes at a steep price — his growing arrogance and obsession with control begin to fracture his closest relationships.

The trailer begins with veteran actor Samuthirakani, who plays Chandran’s mentor Ayya, introducing him to the film world with the line, “A story decides when it has to be told. Modern Studios has agreed to make a film with you.” What follows is an intense portrayal of ambition, ego, and betrayal, as the young star spirals into self-destruction.

A Story of Ego, Power, and Redemption

Kaanta delves into the conflict between art and fame — exploring how stardom can corrupt, isolate, and redefine a person. The trailer captures heated confrontations between Dulquer and Samuthirakani’s characters, highlighting the ideological rift between a mentor and his prodigy.

Rana Daggubati plays a police officer investigating an on-set accident that exposes the dark underbelly of the film industry. Meanwhile, Bhagyashri Borse, making her Tamil debut, plays Dulquer’s co-star and love interest, whose relationship with him adds emotional depth and tension to the narrative.

The film’s title itself, Kaantha, is said to be symbolic — it references a female-led project that Chandran egotistically renames to suit his own image, reflecting his transformation from a dreamer to a power-drunk celebrity.

A Tribute to the Golden Era of Tamil Cinema

Director Selvamani Selvaraj, known for the acclaimed Netflix docu-series The Hunt for Veerappan (2024), promises a lavish period drama that celebrates the artistry and glamour of 1950s cinema while critiquing the perils of fame. The film’s 163-minute runtime promises an epic exploration of ambition, artistry, and downfall.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez, editor Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez, and music composer Jhanu Chanthar, whose work together evokes the mood and aesthetics of vintage Tamil cinema.

Production and Release Details

Kaantha is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese. Initially slated for a September release, the film’s new Diwali date — November 14, 2025 — was announced by Rana Daggubati with the message:

“Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive! Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from November 14. Wishing you all a happy Diwali — see you in theatres soon!”

Fans React to the Kaantha Trailer

The trailer has taken social media by storm, with fans praising the film’s meticulous period detailing, powerful dialogues, and Dulquer’s intense performance. Many lauded the raw, vintage tone of the visuals, calling it one of the most ambitious projects of his career.

As anticipation builds, Kaantha is shaping up to be a compelling cinematic experience — a portrait of ambition, artistry, and the dangerous allure of fame.

