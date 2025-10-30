Telusu Kada OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, & more

After a lukewarm theatrical run, Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada is arriving early on OTT. The romantic drama, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty, marks the directorial debut of Neeraja Kona. Following mixed audience reviews and modest box office performance, the film’s digital release has been advanced to reach a wider streaming audience.
Telusu Kada OTT Release Date and Platform
As per reports, Telusu Kada will make its digital premiere on Netflix. Originally scheduled to stream in the third week of November 2025, the film will now be available from November 13, 2025 — a full ten days earlier than planned.
The early OTT release decision was reportedly made after the film’s below-par theatrical performance, aiming to capitalize on its growing interest online.
Telusu Kada Box Office Collection and Reception
Released in theatres on October 17, 2025, Telusu Kada opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. While Siddu Jonnalagadda’s performance received praise, the film struggled to attract strong footfall.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹8.18 crore (nett) in its first week at the domestic box office. Trade analysts noted that its storyline — a complex romantic triangle — may have resonated more with a niche urban audience than mass viewers.
Despite the moderate response, the movie has since found growing attention on social media, where discussions around its unconventional narrative continue.
Telusu Kada Plot
Telusu Kada follows the story of Varun (Siddu Jonnalagadda), a man happily married to Anjali (Raashii Khanna) whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with his ex-girlfriend Raaga (Srinidhi Shetty). The encounter rekindles unresolved emotions and sets off a series of events that force Varun to question love, loyalty, and identity.
According to IMDb, the plot explores themes of relationships, family bonds, and emotional self-discovery, presenting a grounded take on modern love and personal conflict.
Telusu Kada Cast and Crew
Lead Cast: Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty
Director: Neeraja Kona (directorial debut)
Producer: People Media Factory
Music: Thaman S
Director Neeraja Kona, known for her work as a stylist and writer in Telugu cinema, makes her directorial debut with Telusu Kada.
Audience and Critical Response
While the film divided viewers with its bold portrayal of love and relationships, Siddu Jonnalagadda’s nuanced performance was widely appreciated. Critics described the movie as “complex, messy, and refreshingly outside the regular Telugu film idiom.”
On IMDb, Telusu Kada currently holds a 6.1/10 rating, reflecting its mixed reception among audiences.
Why Telusu Kada Is Releasing Early on Netflix
The decision to move up the OTT release was made to leverage the ongoing discussions around the film’s theme and to attract streaming audiences seeking strong performances and layered storytelling. The early digital window also reflects a growing trend among Telugu filmmakers to shorten the theatrical-to-OTT gap, especially when films underperform at the box office.
With its early release, Telusu Kada gives streaming audiences another chance to explore an emotionally rich, unconventional love story featuring Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty. The film may not have achieved commercial success in theatres, but its mature narrative and strong performances could help it gain appreciation in the OTT space.
