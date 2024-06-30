Kalki 2898 AD Surpasses ₹415 Crore Worldwide in Three Days

The epic sci-fi saga "Kalki 2898 AD," featuring stars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, continues its meteoric rise at the global box office. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has crossed the ₹415 crore mark in just three days since its release.
Initially grossing ₹191.5 crore on its opening day across all languages, "Kalki 2898 AD" accelerated to ₹298.5 crore by the end of its second day. Now nearing the ₹500 crore milestone, this ambitious project, blending elements of the Hindu epic Mahabharata with futuristic science fiction, has captivated audiences worldwide.
Directed by Nag Ashwin and boasting a reported budget of ₹600 crore, "Kalki 2898 AD" has garnered acclaim for its visionary storytelling and visual grandeur. Celebrities such as Rajinikanth have praised the film, hailing it as a groundbreaking achievement in Indian cinema.
"Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2. God Bless," Rajinikanth tweeted, expressing his admiration for the film.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna echoed the sentiment, celebrating the film's success and its portrayal of mythological themes on screen. "OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it... God!! What a film!!!!," she exclaimed.
"Kalki 2898 AD" continues to draw audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English-speaking regions, solidifying its place as a monumental achievement in Indian cinema.