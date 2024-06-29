Kalki 2898 AD Review

"Kalki 2898 AD" is a cinematic spectacle that dazzles with its grand ambition, visual splendor, and a timeline that spans millennia. Directed by Ashwin Nag, the film manages to soar despite its narrative roadblocks and occasional disjointedness. These hurdles are most apparent in the first half, which often feels chaotic and raises numerous unanswered questions.

The story kicks off during the Kurukshetra war and culminates in a confrontation between Lord Krishna and Ashwatthama, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Spanning 6,000 years, the narrative projects 874 years into the future where Kaliyug reigns. The world is overrun by evil, the Ganga has dried up, humanity is plagued by infertility, and people desperately await divine intervention.

At one point, a character, puzzled by an enigmatic object, muses, "There must be a scientific reason for this." The response he gets is, "This is beyond science." This exchange encapsulates the essence of "Kalki 2898 AD," a blend of rationality, mythology, and high-octane action, drawing some inspiration from Hollywood superhero films.

The film's exposition is rushed and convoluted, making it difficult to follow. It could benefit from more straightforward storytelling. However, as it transitions into the second half and races towards its climax, "Kalki 2898 AD" relies on its grand scale and execution to compensate for its narrative shortcomings.

Review of Kalki 2898 AD: A Mixed Bag of Visual Splendor and Narrative Shortcomings

Following the worldwide theatrical release of the Prabhas’s "Kalki 2898 AD" yesterday, audience reactions have been flooding social media, with a blend of praise and criticism.

Many viewers were captivated by the film's spectacle, sci-fi elements, and special effects, likening it to a "Hollywood blockbuster." One enthusiastic moviegoer shared, "I couldn’t believe my eyes—am I watching an Indian movie or a Hollywood blockbuster? The quality and graphics are uncompromised. Congratulations to the entire team, especially Nag Ashwin. Proud of you all!"

Another impressed viewer remarked, "Stellar is an understatement. Outstanding and enthralling feat from Telugu cinema."

One reviewer called it a "masterpiece," praising the visuals and innovative setup, while noting, "The visuals and setup are something that hasn’t been seen from Indian cinema. The storyline is interesting, though the screenplay feels flat at times. Prabhas's character is fun."

While some lauded it as "Hollywood stuff," another noted that although the first half of the movie was "next level," it did "drag" in certain parts.

However, not all feedback was positive. One viewer expressed disappointment, stating, "The movie is bearable whenever Prabhas is NOT on the screen. The world-building is good, but the first half is boring. Comedy falls flat, and there are some cringe moments. Hoping it gets better in the second half!"

Another disheartened fan labeled it a "COMPLETE MESS" and a "Heartbreak for Prabhas Fans." They criticized the film for "useless cameos to cover failure, poor direction, and lack of a coherent screenplay," drawing a comparison to Rajinikanth’s "Kochadaiyaan" and predicting a significant financial loss.

Overall, "Kalki 2898 AD" has generated a wide spectrum of reactions, with its visual ambition and special effects earning high marks, while its narrative and comedic elements have left some viewers wanting more.

Cast & Director of the Movie

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan

Director: Nag Ashwin

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 1: A Phenomenal Start for the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

On its opening day, "Kalki 2898 AD," featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, achieved a remarkable estimated worldwide net collection of ₹180 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

In India alone, the film amassed an estimated ₹95 crore net, while its overseas earnings reached ₹65 crore. These figures encompass collections across various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and more.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts an ensemble cast with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. Although audience reactions have been enthusiastic, reviews on social media are mixed, with opinions divided between praise and criticism.

Language-wise Collections for "Kalki 2898 AD" on Day 1

According to estimates from Sacnilk, the box office collections for "Kalki 2898 AD" from various language screenings across India are as follows:

Telugu: ₹64.5 crore (the highest)

Hindi: ₹24 crore

Tamil: ₹4 crore

Malayalam: ₹2.2 crore

Kannada: ₹30 lakh

These figures highlight the film's strong performance, particularly in the Telugu language market.

In summary, "Kalki 2898 AD" is an ambitious blend of mythology, science fiction, and action that excels in certain moments but often feels excessively lengthy. You might want to experience it for its grand scale, stunning visuals, and the powerful performance of Amitabh Bachchan.