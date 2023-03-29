'Kang' Star Jonathan Majors Arrested For Assaulting Woman; Puts MCU Phase 5 at Risk

Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been reportedly charged with assault and harassment following an incident involving a woman in New York.

According to information, the ‘Kang’ star was arrested on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. His relationship with the victim was described only as 'domestic'

According to Variety, a US-based media company, in the complaint, the unnamed female accuser claimed the defendant did "strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also claimed he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

Later, a judge released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection.

Meanwhile, his attorney has disputed the claims, saying that "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

His criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry added, "we are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

She also said there is video footage from the vehicle where the alleged incident took place, witness testimony from the driver and onlookers and two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations.

His publicist has also denied the allegations, saying "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Notably, Majors plays the role of Kang the Conqueror, the supreme Multiversal villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who is building up to face off against the heroes at the end of Phase 5. His arrest leads to complications for his role, what with it being the central character in the Multiverse Saga.

As he will be the central piece in the upcoming MCU movies, fans are starting speculate the worse, most of whom are comparing him to the case of ‘The Flash’ star, Ezra Miller.

Majors has also recently appeared in "Creed III" as Damian Anderson. He also received acclaim for "Magazine Dreams," which premiered at Sundance and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures.