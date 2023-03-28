Legal Notice to Netflix for Crude Remarks on Madhuri Dixit in Big Bang Theory

A legal notice has been sent to OTT platform Netflix for passing offensive and crude remarks to bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit in the sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

In the first episode of Season 2, Rajesh Koothrappali (character name of Kunal Nayyar) was seen giving a derogatory remark on Madhuri Dixit saying, “Aishwariya Rai is a Goddess. By comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous…….” which has offended one of her fans.

A political analyst and author Mithun Vijay Kumar sent a legal notice to the OTT platform requesting them to remove the particular episode.

Taking to twitter he wrote, “Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar’s character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer the legendary Bollywood actrss @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply distributed by the dialogue. I found it highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women.”