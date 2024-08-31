Kangana Aims 'Tom And Jerry' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi Amid Emergency Promotions

Kangana Ranaut is actively promoting her upcoming film Emergency, which explores the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's grandmother. In a recent episode of Aap Ki Adaalat, Ranaut addressed a query about whether Congress MP Rahul Gandhi might appreciate the film.
In a promo clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ranaut was asked about her reaction if Rahul Gandhi were to like Emergency. She initially maintained a serious demeanor but then remarked, “Agar woh ghar jaakar Tom & Jerry dekhte honge toh unhe kaise samajh ayegi (If he watches Tom & Jerry cartoon at home then how will he understand my film)?”
The teaser also revealed Ranaut’s rationale behind choosing such a controversial subject for her directorial debut. She stated, “Aap kehte toh hain ki woh controversial hain lekin it is also best kept secret. Humare generation ke paas jo he, uske baare mein koi information nahi hain (Even if you say that it is a controversial subject but it is also a best kept secret. Our generation has not been aware about any of the information in that regard).”
Additionally, Ranaut has recently criticized Rahul Gandhi, calling him the ‘most dangerous man’ who could potentially ‘destroy the nation’ if his prime ministerial ambitions are not realized. She described him as “bitter, poisonous and destructive” and criticized his support for the Hindenburg report, which she claimed had failed to impact the stock market as expected.
Directed and written by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency features a cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film is set to release in theatres on September 6.