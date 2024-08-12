Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Trailer to be Released on August 14

The much-anticipated trailer for Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency is set to release on August 14, 2024. This upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical political drama, directed and co-produced by Ranaut, is based on a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a story written by Ranaut herself. The film will explore the intense power struggles during the Indian Emergency period and is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on September 6, 2024.
Emergency features Ranaut portraying former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast also includes Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Indira Gandhi's close confidante. Milind Soman takes on the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, and Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.
The film also features Larry Newyorker as a Lieutenant General, Richard Bhakti Klein as Henry Kissinger, Scott Alexander Young as Richard Nixon, Christophe Guybet as Georges Pompidou, Adhir Bhat as Feroze Gandhi, and Zeba Hussain as Kamala Nehru, among others.
Principal photography for Emergency commenced in July 2022 and concluded in January 2023, adding to the anticipation for its release as one of the most significant films of the year.