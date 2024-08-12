Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Trailer to be Released on August 14

The much-anticipated trailer for Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency is set to release on August 14, 2024. This upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical political drama, directed and co-produced by Ranaut, is based on a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a story written by Ranaut herself. The film will explore the intense power struggles during the Indian Emergency period and is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on September 6, 2024.