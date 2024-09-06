Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release Postponed Amid CBFC Certification Delay

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut announced that the release of her highly anticipated film 'Emergency' has been delayed. Ranaut, who also serves as a Member of Parliament, attributed the postponement to pending certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
On social media platform 'X' on Friday, Ranaut stated, "With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience."
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had previously disclosed on September 1 that the release of Emergency, which was set for September 6, 2024, has been delayed.
He wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut" on Instagram.
The film, a biographical political thriller in which Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, explores the period of emergency imposed by Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. The movie has faced several controversies, including backlash from Sikh groups.
The Bombay High Court recently stated that it could not direct the CBFC to issue a certification due to an existing order from the MP High Court. The CBFC has been instructed to make a decision by September 18, with the next hearing scheduled for September 19. Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a co-producer of Emergency, had petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the film’s release and certification. The petition alleged that the CBFC had arbitrarily and unlawfully withheld the film’s censor certificate.
Following the Bombay High Court’s refusal to mandate certification, Kangana Ranaut remarked that she has become a frequent target of criticism and described this as the cost of "awakening the sleeping nation."