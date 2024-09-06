Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release Postponed Amid CBFC Certification Delay

The film, a biographical political thriller in which Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, explores the period of emergency imposed by Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. The movie has faced several controversies, including backlash from Sikh groups.

The Bombay High Court recently stated that it could not direct the CBFC to issue a certification due to an existing order from the MP High Court. The CBFC has been instructed to make a decision by September 18, with the next hearing scheduled for September 19. Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a co-producer of Emergency, had petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the film’s release and certification. The petition alleged that the CBFC had arbitrarily and unlawfully withheld the film’s censor certificate.

Following the Bombay High Court’s refusal to mandate certification, Kangana Ranaut remarked that she has become a frequent target of criticism and described this as the cost of "awakening the sleeping nation."