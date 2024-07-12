Kangana Ranaut Asks Visitors to Bring Aadhar Card to Meet Her; Congress Reacts

Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament for Mandi constituency, Kangana Ranaut has stirred controversy by mandating that constituents bring their Aadhaar cards and state the purpose of their meeting in writing if they wish to meet her. Ranaut justified this requirement citing the influx of tourists and outsiders at her office in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Addressing reporters during her visit, Ranaut emphasized the need for visitors to carry a Mandi-area Aadhaar card and clearly outline their constituency-related concerns to streamline her interactions. She also clarified her role, focusing on national-level issues rather than local matters like panchayats or assembly issues.
The move has sparked political backlash, with Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh criticizing Ranaut for imposing such conditions on her constituents. Singh, who was defeated by Ranaut in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voiced concerns over the appropriateness of requiring Aadhaar cards for meetings with a public representative.
This development comes amidst earlier controversies involving Ranaut, including an alleged altercation with CISF personnel and subsequent reinstatement of the constable involved.