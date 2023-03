Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Held For Tweet Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar was arrested and taken to court on Tuesday for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiment through a tweet that he posted.

Chetan, in his controversial tweet, on Monday wrote,"Hindutva is built on LIES Savarkar: Indian 'nation' began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya --> a lie 1992: Babri Masjid is 'birthplace of Rama' --> a lie 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are 'killers' of Tipu--> a lie Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH--> truth is EQUALITY.”

Following the tweet, Shivakumar of Bajrang Dal lodged a complaint the Seshadripuram police station in regards to the tweet.

In his complaint, Shivakumar accused Chetan of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Last year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar Lalan Paswan courted controversy by making bizarre statements about Hindu deities.

Paswan's statement sparked an outrage. People held a protest at Shermari Bazar in Bhagalpur and burnt the effigy of the BJP MLA.

Paswan, who is an MLA from Pirpainti Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur district raised questions on Hindu beliefs and argued with evidence to prove his stance.

He further raised questions on Lakshmi Puja on Diwali.

Paswan said, "If we get wealth only by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, then there would have been no billionaires and trillionaires among Muslims. Muslims do not worship Goddess Lakshmi, are they not rich? Muslims do not worship Goddess Saraswati. Are there no scholars among Muslims? Do not they become IAS or IPS?"

The BJP leader said everything is people's belief. He said the affair of "Atma and Paramatma" is just people's belief.