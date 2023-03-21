6 Accused in Guwahati Kidnap-Murder Case Taken to Forensics

The six accused in Biswajit Hazarika’s kidnap and murder are taken to forensic laboratory in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The police took them to the forensic lab to prepare for gathering scientific evidences in the case, sources informed.

They were taken to the forensic lab for voice testing and soon the police will file a chargesheet against the accused.

On October 9, Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped from Six Mile area while he was returning home in a rickshaw. Ajay Kalita, the mastermind of the kidnap and murder case had thrown away his phone into a drain following the incident.

It may be mentioned that six people were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder case. The accused had been identified as video editor of a news portal Debajit Deka, Ajay Kalita the mastermind, Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri and Mayur Nath.

As per sources, Biswajit Hazarika was killed by miscreants on October 23.

After a month on November 2, Biswajit’s body was recovered in Nellie area. The parents of the victim appealed to Commissioner of Police on February 9 to investigate the case and requested to arrest the accused involved in the death of their son.

On February 13, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah had informed in detail about the incident.