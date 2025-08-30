Kannada OTT Releases in September 2025: Coolie, House Mates, Love Marriage & More

The month of September 2025 is set to be an exciting one for Kannada OTT audiences with a blend of action thrillers, horror dramas, social stories, and suspenseful mysteries. Prime Video, Zee5, and Sania Play bring fresh titles headlined by some of the biggest names, including Rajinikanth, Vikram Prabhu, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anoop Menon.
Latest Kannada OTT Releases in September 2025
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Coolie
|Kannada
|Prime Video (Speculated)
|September 2025 (TBA)
|Action Thriller
|House Mates
|Kannada
|Zee5
|September 2025
|Horror, Drama
|Love Marriage
|Kannada
|Prime Video
|September 2025
|Romantic Comedy, Family Drama
|Raveendra Nee Evide?
|Kannada
|Sania Play
|September 2025
|Suspense, Thriller
|Paradha
|Kannada
|Prime Video
|September 2025
|Social Drama, Coming-of-Age
Kannada OTT Releases in September
Coolie
Release Date: Speculated September 2025
Platform:Prime Video
Genre: Action Thriller
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir
Synopsis: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this high-octane action thriller follows a mansion owner who investigates the mysterious death of his friend, only to uncover a smuggling empire. With Rajinikanth in the lead and an ensemble cast, Coolie is among the most-awaited OTT premieres of the year.
House Mates
Release Date: September 2025
Platform:Zee5
Genre: Horror, Drama
Cast: Darshan, Kaali Venkat, Arsha Chandini Baiju, Vinodini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, Master Henrik
Synopsis: Two middle-class families find themselves living in the same haunted house across different timelines. Directed by Raja Vel, House Mates combines supernatural horror with emotional storytelling, making it a spine-chilling family drama.
Love Marriage
Release Date: September 2025
Platform:Prime Video
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Family Drama
Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Aruldoss, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj
Synopsis: A remake of the Telugu hit Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, this film revolves around a groom whose bride-to-be elopes right before the wedding. Directed by debutant Shanmuga Priyan, the film explores the chaos, heartbreak, and humor that follow.
Raveendra Nee Evide?
Release Date: September 2025
Platform:Sania Play
Genre: Suspense, Thriller
Cast: Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan
Synopsis: When senior scientist Raveendran’s family is disrupted by their mysterious neighbour John, a series of kidnappings and chaotic events unfold. Directed by Manoj Palodan, the film is packed with mystery and gripping twists.
Paradha
Release Date: September 2025
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Social Drama, Coming-of-Age
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha
Synopsis: Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Paradha is a heartfelt drama that portrays the struggles, resilience, and journey of women navigating societal expectations and personal growth.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Kannada OTT Titles This September
Coolie – Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj in what promises to be a mass entertainer packed with suspense and action.
House Mates – A horror-drama with an emotional core, offering a fresh supernatural narrative.
Paradha – A powerful women-centric drama bringing together stellar performances.
