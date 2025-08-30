Subscribe

Kannada OTT Releases in September 2025: Coolie, House Mates, Love Marriage & More

September 2025 is set to be a grand month for Kannada cinema lovers, with over 30 films making their OTT debuts. From big-budget spectacles like KD – The Devil and Trishulam to sequels such as Bell Bottom 2 and Naanu Matthu Gunda 2.

Abhilasha Pathak
The month of September 2025 is set to be an exciting one for Kannada OTT audiences with a blend of action thrillers, horror dramas, social stories, and suspenseful mysteries. Prime Video, Zee5, and Sania Play bring fresh titles headlined by some of the biggest names, including Rajinikanth, Vikram Prabhu, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anoop Menon.

Latest Kannada OTT Releases in September 2025

TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
CoolieKannadaPrime Video (Speculated)September 2025 (TBA)Action Thriller
House MatesKannadaZee5September 2025Horror, Drama
Love MarriageKannadaPrime VideoSeptember 2025Romantic Comedy, Family Drama
Raveendra Nee Evide?KannadaSania PlaySeptember 2025Suspense, Thriller
ParadhaKannadaPrime VideoSeptember 2025Social Drama, Coming-of-Age

Kannada OTT Releases in September

Coolie

  • Release Date: Speculated September 2025

  • Platform:Prime Video

  • Genre: Action Thriller

  • Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir

  • Synopsis: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this high-octane action thriller follows a mansion owner who investigates the mysterious death of his friend, only to uncover a smuggling empire. With Rajinikanth in the lead and an ensemble cast, Coolie is among the most-awaited OTT premieres of the year.

House Mates

  • Release Date: September 2025

  • Platform:Zee5

  • Genre: Horror, Drama

  • Cast: Darshan, Kaali Venkat, Arsha Chandini Baiju, Vinodini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, Master Henrik

  • Synopsis: Two middle-class families find themselves living in the same haunted house across different timelines. Directed by Raja Vel, House Mates combines supernatural horror with emotional storytelling, making it a spine-chilling family drama.

Love Marriage

  • Release Date: September 2025

  • Platform:Prime Video

  • Genre: Romantic Comedy, Family Drama

  • Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Aruldoss, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj

  • Synopsis: A remake of the Telugu hit Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, this film revolves around a groom whose bride-to-be elopes right before the wedding. Directed by debutant Shanmuga Priyan, the film explores the chaos, heartbreak, and humor that follow.

Raveendra Nee Evide?

  • Release Date: September 2025

  • Platform:Sania Play

  • Genre: Suspense, Thriller

  • Cast: Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan

  • Synopsis: When senior scientist Raveendran’s family is disrupted by their mysterious neighbour John, a series of kidnappings and chaotic events unfold. Directed by Manoj Palodan, the film is packed with mystery and gripping twists.

Paradha

  • Release Date: September 2025

  • Platform: Prime Video

  • Genre: Social Drama, Coming-of-Age

  • Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, Sangeetha

  • Synopsis: Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Paradha is a heartfelt drama that portrays the struggles, resilience, and journey of women navigating societal expectations and personal growth.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Kannada OTT Titles This September

  1. Coolie – Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj in what promises to be a mass entertainer packed with suspense and action.

  2. House Mates – A horror-drama with an emotional core, offering a fresh supernatural narrative.

  3. Paradha – A powerful women-centric drama bringing together stellar performances.

FAQ

