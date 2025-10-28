Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date: Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

After breaking numerous box-office records, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is finally gearing up for its OTT premiere. The highly anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara will soon be available for streaming, allowing fans to revisit the mystical world of Panjurli Daiva and the forest legends.
Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Date and Platform
Following its grand theatrical release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra, Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to make its digital debut. The film will start streaming on Prime Video from October 31, 2025.
Fans across India can enjoy the movie in multiple languages — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — making it accessible to a wider audience.
For those who missed the theatrical experience, this OTT release offers an opportunity to witness Rishab Shetty’s visually striking narrative and culturally rooted storytelling from the comfort of home.
Kantara Chapter 1 Plot: A Glimpse into the Origins
Kantara Chapter 1 takes viewers back in time, nearly 1,000 years before the events of the original film, to the era of the Kadamba dynasty.
The story unfolds in the dense forests of Banavasi, where Berme (played by Rishab Shetty) — a fierce warrior from the Kantara forest tribe — rises against the tyrannical King Kulashekara (portrayed by Gulshan Devaiah). The king and his royal family exploit the sacred forest lands and its divine resources, triggering a spiritual and moral conflict that leads to a divine clash between good and evil.
Unlike the first film that mixed folklore with modern-day issues, the prequel delves deeper into the origins of Daiva culture, ancient rituals, and the spiritual beliefs that form the foundation of the Kantara universe.
Kantara Chapter 1 Cast and Crew
The film features a stellar ensemble cast led by Rishab Shetty, who also serves as the writer and director. The supporting cast includes:
Rishab Shetty as Berme
Rukmini Vasanth in a key role
Gulshan Devaiah as King Kulashekara
Jayaram Subramaniam in a pivotal supporting role
The movie combines breathtaking cinematography, intense performances, and an authentic depiction of Karnataka’s cultural and spiritual heritage.
Box Office Performance: Kantara Chapter 1’s Massive Success
Kantara Chapter 1 opened to record-breaking numbers, emerging as one of the biggest Kannada blockbusters of 2025.
According to trade reports from Sacnilk, the film has earned an impressive ₹591.04 crore in India within 26 days of release, with day-one collections crossing ₹61.85 crore.
The movie’s performance across multiple languages — Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam — reflects its pan-India appeal and strong word-of-mouth success.
|Day
|Box Office Collection (in ₹ Crores)
|Day 1 [1st Thursday]
|₹61.85 Cr [Ka: 19.6; Te: 13; Hi: 18.5; Ta: 5.5; Mal: 5.25]
|Day 2 [1st Friday]
|₹45.40 Cr [Ka: 13.5; Te: 11.5; Hi: 12.5; Ta: 4.25; Mal: 3.65]
|Day 3 [1st Saturday]
|₹55.00 Cr [Ka: 14.5; Te: 11.25; Hi: 19.5; Ta: 5.5; Mal: 4.25]
|Day 4 [1st Sunday]
|₹63.00 Cr [Ka: 16.75; Te: 11.5; Hi: 23; Ta: 6.75; Mal: 5]
|Day 5 [1st Monday]
|₹31.50 Cr [Ka: 12; Te: 5.4; Hi: 8.75; Ta: 2.75; Mal: 2.6]
|Day 6 [1st Tuesday]
|₹34.25 Cr [Ka: 13.5; Te: 4.75; Hi: 11.25; Ta: 2.5; Mal: 2.25]
|Day 7 [1st Wednesday]
|₹25.25 Cr [Ka: 9.25; Te: 3.5; Hi: 8.25; Ta: 2.25; Mal: 2]
|Day 8 [2nd Thursday]
|₹21.15 Cr [Ka: 7.85; Te: 2.65; Hi: 7; Ta: 2; Mal: 1.65]
|Day 9 [2nd Friday]
|₹22.25 Cr [Ka: 7.5; Te: 3.25; Hi: 7.25; Ta: 2.5; Mal: 1.75]
|Day 10 [2nd Saturday]
|₹39.00 Cr [Ka: 11.5; Te: 5.15; Hi: 14.25; Ta: 5.1; Mal: 3]
|Day 11 [2nd Sunday]
|₹39.75 Cr [Ka: 12; Te: 4.85; Hi: 14.25; Ta: 5.4; Mal: 3.25]
|Day 12 [2nd Monday]
|₹13.35 Cr [Ka: 4.75; Te: 1.5; Hi: 4.5; Ta: 1.5; Mal: 1.1]
|Day 13 [2nd Tuesday]
|₹14.15 Cr [Ka: 3.9; Te: 1.4; Hi: 6.5; Ta: 1.4; Mal: 0.95]
|Day 14 [2nd Wednesday]
|₹10.50 Cr [Ka: 3.35; Te: 1.1; Hi: 4; Ta: 1.25; Mal: 0.8]
|Day 15 [3rd Thursday]
|₹8.85 Cr [Ka: 2.7; Te: 0.9; Hi: 3.5; Ta: 1.15; Mal: 0.6]
|Day 16 [3rd Friday]
|₹8.50 Cr [Ka: 2.85; Te: 0.65; Hi: 3.65; Ta: 0.7; Mal: 0.65]
|Day 17 [3rd Saturday]
|₹12.75 Cr [Ka: 4.9; Te: 1.15; Hi: 4.5; Ta: 1.2; Mal: 1]
|Day 18 [3rd Sunday]
|₹17.00 Cr [Ka: 6.4; Te: 1.4; Hi: 6; Ta: 1.6; Mal: 1.6]
|Day 19 [3rd Monday]
|₹11.65 Cr [Ka: 4.3; Te: 1; Hi: 3.5; Ta: 1.85; Mal: 1]
|Day 20 [3rd Tuesday]
|₹11.75 Cr [Ka: 4.6; Te: 0.85; Hi: 4; Ta: 1.85; Mal: 0.45]
|Day 21 [3rd Wednesday]
|₹10.60 Cr [Ka: 4.4; Te: 0.4; Hi: 4.5; Ta: 1; Mal: 0.3]
|Day 22 [4th Thursday]
|₹6.60 Cr [Ka: 1.85; Te: 0.25; Hi: 3.75; Ta: 0.5; Mal: 0.25]
|Day 23 [4th Friday]
|₹6.10 Cr [Ka: 1.8; Te: 0.25; Hi: 3.35; Ta: 0.45; Mal: 0.25]
|Day 24 [4th Saturday]
|₹9.00 Cr [Ka: 2.85; Te: 0.6; Hi: 4.25; Ta: 0.9; Mal: 0.4]
|Day 25 [4th Sunday]
|₹10.40 Cr [Ka: 3.55; Te: 0.75; Hi: 4.35; Ta: 1.2; Mal: 0.55]
|Day 26 [4th Monday]
|₹1.44 Cr
|Total (India)
|₹591.04 Crores
Where to Watch Kantara Chapter 1 Online
Viewers who missed the theatrical run can catch Kantara Chapter 1 exclusively on Prime Video starting October 31, 2025.
The film will be available to stream in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, ensuring regional inclusivity and a broader digital audience reach.
About the Kantara Universe
The Kantara series, created by Rishab Shetty, has redefined Indian folklore cinema by blending mythology, spirituality, and environmental themes.
While the 2022 original explored the balance between man and nature in a contemporary setting, Kantara Chapter 1 takes viewers back to its mythical origins, shedding light on the first divine pact and the birth of the sacred traditions central to the story’s legacy.
With its OTT release on October 31, 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to recreate its theatrical magic for global audiences. The film’s success lies in its ability to merge regional authenticity with universal storytelling, offering an unforgettable cinematic and spiritual experience.
Whether you’re drawn to its folklore roots, breathtaking visuals, or Rishab Shetty’s commanding performance, this prequel promises to be one of the most powerful Indian films of the year.
OTT Release Date: October 31, 2025
Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam
Genre: Action | Fantasy | Drama
Director & Lead: Rishab Shetty
Supporting Cast: Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram Subramaniam
Also Read:
The Dream Life of Mr Kim OTT Release Date: Ryu Seung-ryong’s New Comedy K-Drama to Stream on Netflix