Kantara OTT Release: Know Where To Watch Online Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda Film

Release dates for the Kannada and Hindi versions of "Kantara" were September 30 and October 14, respectively. The Rishab Shetty-directed film became an instant hit with audiences and quickly broke box office records after its release. It is premiering online on Thursday, November 24 on Amazon Prime Video.
The worldwide earnings of Kantara have now surpassed $400 million (Rs. 400 crore). The breathtaking visuals of the film shows the unique culture of Bhootha Kola and also conveys the underlying message of the film successfully, that is- environmental responsibility.
Leading parts in Kantara are played by Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G. You can enjoy the spectacular performances of all these actors on Amazon Prime Video today.
However, to the disappointment of many, the Hindi-dubbed movie will not be released today. It would be exclusively available in regional languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
It is anticipated that the Hindi version will be made available in the coming 3-4 weeks after today's official OTT premiere.
Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film Kantara, in which he also acts as the title character, a Kambala champion living in the carefree Kaadubettu hamlet until Muralidhar (Kishore), a forest officer, defies the rules and culture of the community by pitting himself against Shiva (played by Shetty).
Audiences and critics alike have praised the film for its realistic portrayal of the Bhoota Kola tradition and the outstanding performances by Shetty and Kishore, among others.