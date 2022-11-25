Kantara OTT Release: Know Where To Watch Online Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda Film

Release dates for the Kannada and Hindi versions of "Kantara" were September 30 and October 14, respectively. The Rishab Shetty-directed film became an instant hit with audiences and quickly broke box office records after its release. It is premiering online on Thursday, November 24 on Amazon Prime Video.

The worldwide earnings of Kantara have now surpassed $400 million (Rs. 400 crore). The breathtaking visuals of the film shows the unique culture of Bhootha Kola and also conveys the underlying message of the film successfully, that is- environmental responsibility.