Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Name Their Daughter 'Raha'

Alia Bhatt has finally revealed her baby girl's name. Alia and Ranbir, who were blessed with the joy of parenthood on November 6, have named their little angel 'Raha'.

Alia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Ranbir holding the newborn with a small football jersey hanging on the wall that read "Raha".

Alia shared the importance of the name and wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path

in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!"

"Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," added Alia.

As mentioned the 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

(With Inputs from ANI)