Kanye West Sued by Ex-Assistant Over Allegations of Drugging, Sexual Assault

In a shocking development, Lauren Pisciotta, Kanye West's former assistant, has leveled serious allegations against the rapper, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her during a studio session co-hosted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Pisciotta has filed a lawsuit in California, claiming that the incident occurred after drinks were served at the session.
This lawsuit is not Pisciotta's first legal action against West. In June, she initiated a suit for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, breach of contract, and additional claims of fraud and unpaid wages. The latest allegations were included in an amended lawsuit filed on October 8.
According to the new court documents, Pisciotta and her artist management client were invited to a studio session with West and Combs. Upon their arrival, drinks were distributed, and attendees were reportedly instructed to drink to remain at the event.
Pisciotta alleges that she consumed a beverage poured by a studio assistant at West's direction, after which she felt disoriented. She claims to have little memory of the following night, except for a profound sense of "immense shame and embarrassment."
For years, Pisciotta believed she had simply been drugged and embarrassed at the event. However, she states that West later mentioned the night to her, asserting that they "did kind of hook up" and sharing details of the encounter.
Although Combs is named as a co-host in the lawsuit, Pisciotta does not accuse him of any wrongdoing. Combs is currently incarcerated, awaiting trial for separate charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.
Pisciotta, an OnlyFans model, previously alleged in her June lawsuit that West sexually harassed her multiple times during her employment.
In response to the allegations, West's legal team has vigorously defended him. They accused Pisciotta of "sexually pursuing" the rapper to secure employment and benefits, as well as engaging in blackmail when her advances were rejected.
The legal representatives also stated that Pisciotta "sent [West] unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives, and was seen twerking in the office during business hours."
Furthermore, they claimed that she sought material items like Hermes Birkin bags and a Lamborghini, in addition to financial compensation.
The unfolding legal battle between Pisciotta and West has captured widespread attention, as both sides prepare for what promises to be a contentious court proceeding.