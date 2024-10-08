Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault in Guwahati Lodge

In a horrific incident reported from a lodge in Guwahati, a young woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man named Pranjal Rajbongshi. According to the victim, she was lured under the pretext of going for a walk, after which she was taken to the lodge.
The victim claims that in a locked room, she was fed intoxicating substances, rendering her incapacitated. It is alleged that while she was under the influence, the young woman was raped by Rajbongshi, who had initially promised her marriage.
The incident came to light after the victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dispur police station, detailing the assault. The police are currently investigating the allegations.