Karkhanu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Gujarati Horror-Comedy Drama Online

Gujarati cinema is stepping beyond its usual family-drama zone, venturing into new territories with experimental genres. One such attempt that grabbed attention was the 2024 horror-comedy Karkhanu. After earning critical and audience appreciation in theatres, the film is finally making its way to digital platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release, cast, and why this film is a must-watch.
Karkhanu OTT Release Date and Platform
Karkhanu is set to premiere on August 28, 2025, exclusively on ShemarooMe. Viewers can also access the film via OTTplay Premium, which offers bundled subscriptions to multiple platforms, including JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Fancode, and more.
Karkhanu (Gujarati Horror-Comedy)
Theatrical & OTT Release
Theatrical Release: 2024
OTT Release Date:August 28, 2025
Streaming Platform:ShemarooMe (also available via OTTplay Premium subscription)
Cast
Kajal Oza Vaidya
Archan Trivedi
Parth Madhukrushna
Hardik Shastri
Raju Barot
Makrand Annapurna
Harshdeepsinh Jadeja
Dadhichi Thaker
Crew
Director: Rushabh Thanki
Writers: Rushabh Thanki, Parth Madhukrushna, Poojan Parikh
Genre
Horror-Comedy
Experimental Gujarati cinema blending thrills with humor
Plot: What is Karkhanu About?
The story revolves around three carpenters who find themselves trapped inside an abandoned factory on the scariest night of the year—Kali Chaudas. Soon, they realize they are not alone—the factory is haunted. What follows is a mix of terrifying encounters and comic mishaps as they try to unravel the ghost’s secret and survive until morning.
The film stands out for its genre blend, offering spine-chilling moments alongside laugh-out-loud comedy, making it one of the first of its kind in Gujarati cinema.
What Makes Karkhanu Unique?
Innovative Cinematography: A highlight of the film is a long, continuous sequence shot inside the haunted factory, without a single cut.
Behind-the-Scenes Madness: While audiences see seamless horror unfolding on screen, the crew worked under immense pressure behind the camera to capture every detail in one take.
Genre-Bending Storytelling: The balance of humor and horror provides a refreshing cinematic experience that has rarely been explored in Gujarati films.
Karkhanu is more than just a horror film—it’s an experiment that combines scares, comedy, and technical brilliance. With its OTT debut on August 28, 2025, the movie is all set to reach a wider audience. If you enjoy quirky horror-comedies, this Gujarati gem deserves a spot on your watchlist.
Also Read:
Coolie OTT Release: Coolie Gears Up for OTT Release After Record-Breaking Box Office Debut