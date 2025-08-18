Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Karkhanu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Gujarati Horror-Comedy Drama Online

Gujarati horror-comedy Karkhanu is all set for its digital premiere after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Rushabh Thanki, the film blends spooky thrills with humor as three carpenters face terrifying events in a haunted factory

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
karkhanu ott

karkhanu ott

Gujarati cinema is stepping beyond its usual family-drama zone, venturing into new territories with experimental genres. One such attempt that grabbed attention was the 2024 horror-comedy Karkhanu. After earning critical and audience appreciation in theatres, the film is finally making its way to digital platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release, cast, and why this film is a must-watch.

Advertisment

Karkhanu OTT Release Date and Platform

Karkhanu is set to premiere on August 28, 2025, exclusively on ShemarooMe. Viewers can also access the film via OTTplay Premium, which offers bundled subscriptions to multiple platforms, including JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Fancode, and more.

Karkhanu (Gujarati Horror-Comedy)

Theatrical & OTT Release

  • Theatrical Release: 2024

  • OTT Release Date:August 28, 2025

  • Streaming Platform:ShemarooMe (also available via OTTplay Premium subscription)

Cast

  • Kajal Oza Vaidya

  • Archan Trivedi

  • Parth Madhukrushna

  • Hardik Shastri

  • Raju Barot

  • Makrand Annapurna

  • Harshdeepsinh Jadeja

  • Dadhichi Thaker

Crew

  • Director: Rushabh Thanki

  • Writers: Rushabh Thanki, Parth Madhukrushna, Poojan Parikh

Genre

  • Horror-Comedy

  • Experimental Gujarati cinema blending thrills with humor

Plot: What is Karkhanu About?

The story revolves around three carpenters who find themselves trapped inside an abandoned factory on the scariest night of the year—Kali Chaudas. Soon, they realize they are not alone—the factory is haunted. What follows is a mix of terrifying encounters and comic mishaps as they try to unravel the ghost’s secret and survive until morning.

The film stands out for its genre blend, offering spine-chilling moments alongside laugh-out-loud comedy, making it one of the first of its kind in Gujarati cinema.

What Makes Karkhanu Unique?

  • Innovative Cinematography: A highlight of the film is a long, continuous sequence shot inside the haunted factory, without a single cut.

  • Behind-the-Scenes Madness: While audiences see seamless horror unfolding on screen, the crew worked under immense pressure behind the camera to capture every detail in one take.

  • Genre-Bending Storytelling: The balance of humor and horror provides a refreshing cinematic experience that has rarely been explored in Gujarati films.

Karkhanu is more than just a horror film—it’s an experiment that combines scares, comedy, and technical brilliance. With its OTT debut on August 28, 2025, the movie is all set to reach a wider audience. If you enjoy quirky horror-comedies, this Gujarati gem deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Also Read:

Coolie OTT Release: Coolie Gears Up for OTT Release After Record-Breaking Box Office Debut

OTT Release Karkhanu