Assam: 1 Person Dead in Road Accident at Kohora

One person lost his life in a road accident at Kohora in Golaghat District of Assam.

The incident took place early on Monday morning at Bogorijuri on the national highway 37 in Kohora.

The incident occurred when the man was removing branches of trees and electric wires with the help of a long stick. He was clearing the way for a truck carrying a huge and tall object to pass through.

The man was hit by an unidentified vehicle coming from another direction at the time he was clearing the obstacles.

Post the incident, the road was blocked for at least an hour disrupting communication for passengers.

Meanwhile, the Kohora Police arrived at the spot and cleared the spot for vehicles to pass.