Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri Conclude 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' First Schedule

The upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has generated a great deal of anticipation with the pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The actors recently shared the news that they have completed the first phase of filming for director Anees Bazmee's project.
Kartik went on Instagram and posted a photo from the shooting location, which included him and his co-star Triptii Dimri. Kartik will reprise his beloved role as 'Rooh Baba' in the third installment.
Kartik and Triptii, dressed in the costumes of their characters and holding a clapboard, stood together for a photo.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we've wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient... Rooh Baba's Cape has some different magic.@aneesbazmee."
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the upcoming installment of the successful series features Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the main roles. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas during Diwali 2024.
Vidya Balan portrayed the character of Manjulika in the 2007 movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which falls under the genre of psychological horror-comedy.
Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.
Bazmee was also the director of the second installment. The initial installment was led by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya.
In the latter portion, Kartik appeared alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani on-screen.
On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."
Besides this, Kartik recently finished filming for his upcoming movie 'Chandu Champion'.
Directed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is a film that tells the remarkable true story of a determined athlete who never loses hope. Kartik will play the role of Chandu in this movie. This project also serves as Kartik's inaugural partnership with director Kabir Khan.
Additionally, Kartik will appear in the upcoming movie 'Captain India' directed by Hansal Mehta, as well as in 'Aashiqui 3', the next film by director Anurag Basu.