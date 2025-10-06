Karwa Chauth 2025: Correct Date, Muhurat, Moonrise, and Fasting Time

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival observed by married women for the longevity, prosperity, and well-being of their husbands. In 2025, there has been some confusion about whether the festival falls on October 9 or 10. Here’s a complete guide to help you celebrate Karwa Chauth with accurate details.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Date and Day
This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, 2025. The confusion arises because the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi begins late on Thursday, October 9 at 10:54 PM and ends on Friday, October 10 at 7:38 PM. Since the fast is observed on the day when the Chaturthi tithi is active, the official celebration is on October 10.
|Event
|Date & Time
|Karwa Chauth 2025
|Friday, October 10
|Chaturthi Tithi Begins
|10:54 PM, Thursday, October 9
|Chaturthi Tithi Ends
|7:38 PM, Friday, October 10
|Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat
|6:08 PM to 7:20 PM
|Karwa Chauth Fast (Upavasa)
|6:10 AM to 9:01 PM
|Moonrise
|9:01 PM, Friday, October 10
Significance of Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth is inspired by Goddess Parvati, who observed a fast to gain Lord Shiva as her husband. Married women observe a nirjala vrat, abstaining from food and water from sunrise until moonrise, praying for their husband’s long life and prosperity. The festival is widely celebrated across northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Women break their fast by sighting the moon through a sieve, offering prayers, and taking a morsel of food from their husband’s hands, symbolizing devotion and love.
Muhurat and Fasting Guidelines for Karwa Chauth 2025
To observe Karwa Chauth correctly, it is important to follow the auspicious timings:
Puja Muhurat: 6:08 PM – 7:20 PM
Fasting Start: 6:10 AM
Fasting End (Moonrise): 9:01 PM
Observing the vrat during these times ensures maximum spiritual benefits and an auspicious celebration.
How to Celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025
Wake up early and consume Sargi provided by mother-in-law or elders.
Perform daily rituals and prayers dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.
Maintain a nirjala fast (no food or water) throughout the day.
Gather in the evening for the Karwa Chauth Puja with friends and family.
Break the fast after sighting the moon through a sieve, making offerings, and partaking in food provided by your husband.
Following these steps ensures a spiritually fulfilling and culturally respectful observance of Karwa Chauth 2025.
Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on October 10, with all rituals and fasting performed according to the Chaturthi tithi. Observing the fast, performing the puja, and breaking it after moonrise reinforces devotion, strengthens marital bonds, and honors tradition.