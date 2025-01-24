Kathak Dancer Meghranjani Medhi Receives 'Kala Sadhak' Award

In recognition of her exceptional contribution to the Indian performing arts, Assamese actress and Kathak dancer Meghranjani Medhi, a distinguished artist from Assam, has been conferred with the prestigious "Kala Sadhak - The One Devoted to Art" award on January 24 (Friday). The honor, presented at the 3-Day Festival of Art & Culture, BHAAV - The Expressions Summit, was bestowed upon Medhi in a grand ceremony held at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru.

The award, which recognizes young, dedicated artists who have shown extraordinary commitment to their craft, was presented by the Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the renowned Indian guru and spiritual leader. Medhi was lauded for her unwavering dedication to the arts, her remarkable performances, and her exceptional artistry, which reflect a deep commitment to preserving and evolving India's rich cultural heritage.

The ceremony, attended by an audience of over 1,00,000, highlighted the significance of art as a powerful medium for education, transformation, and societal influence. Both Shekhawat and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praised Medhi's achievements and expressed their pride in honoring a young artist who embodies the spirit of Indian performing arts.

The "Kala Sadhak" award celebrates young practitioners whose artistry not only enriches the cultural fabric of India but also inspires and influences the global stage. Medhi's journey, marked by years of hard work, sincerity, and dedication, is a testament to the power of art to transform lives and societies.