Bodoland Mahotsav Concludes Successfully; Promotes Bodo Culture & Heritage

The inaugural 'Bodoland Mahotsav' concluded successfully after its grand launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 at New Delhi's KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium.

This two-day mega event showcased the rich cultural heritage, tourism potential, cuisine, language, and handloom expertise of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), home to the indigenous Bodo tribe.

The festival also served as a platform for critical discussions on topics such as “Challenges and Opportunities of Mother Tongue Medium-of-Instruction through the National Education Policy, 2020” and "Bodoland Mahotsav & Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas," featuring participation from industry experts and policymakers.

The Bodoland Mahotsav highlighted the vibrant traditions of the BTR, underscoring its significance in India's cultural fabric. One of the discussions, "Challenges and opportunities of mother tongue medium through National Education Policy 2020," was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro, All Assam Students Union (AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Kr Bhattacharya, Bodo Sahitya Sabha general secretary Nilo Kt. Goyary, Assam minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro, and Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Another session titled "Building of Vibrant Bodoland Region through tourism and culture" was graced by Pramod Boro, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, and Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The festival also highlighted the prestigious GI (Geographical Indication) journey of Bodoland's treasures, including handloom products, food & beverages, and musical instruments, showcased at a special stall area. Each handloom item, whether it was the Bodo Gamosa, Dokhona, or Aronai, held unique cultural significance and represented the deep artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural identity of Bodoland. The festival also featured traditional Bodo drinks, such as Zou Gishi, Zou Gwran, and Jou Bidwi, which are GI-certified.

On the second day of the Bodoland Mahotsav, a solemn flag hoisting ceremony was conducted by Dr. Surath Narzary, president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, to honour the legacy of the Bodoland movement and pay tribute to the Bodo martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the region's identity and rights. The ceremony was followed by a grand cultural rally, symbolizing the unity and pride of Bodoland, stretching from Sai Indira Gandhi Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat.

In the evening, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and Dilip Saikia, MP, Loksabha, inaugurated a spectacular cultural evening. Renowned singer Papon graced the event with a mesmerizing performance, captivating the audience with his soulful melodies.