KATSEYE’s Megan Comes Out as Bisexual — Meet the Proud LGBTQ+ K-Pop Idols Making History This Pride Month

It’s Pride Month 2025, and visibility in K-pop is more important than ever. While K-pop idols already navigate immense public pressure, those identifying as LGBTQ+ face an even tougher spotlight in an industry — and a society — where coming out remains a bold and often risky move.

Advertisment

Yet, a new wave of idols is rewriting that narrative. From Holland to Bain, and now KATSEYE’s Megan and Lara, these artists are proudly embracing their identities — and making history in the process.

Megan of KATSEYE Comes Out as Bisexual

During a recent live stream with fans, KATSEYE’s Megan shared a deeply personal revelation. The global pop star was chatting about Pride Month alongside fellow member Lara — herself an openly queer idol — when the conversation took an emotional turn.

After a playful exchange of “Happy Pride Month” greetings, Lara encouraged Megan to share her truth. With warmth and nervous laughter, Megan officially came out as bisexual on the live stream, saying, “I’m coming out. I’m bisexual.”

The moment quickly went viral, sparking an outpouring of love across social media. One fan wrote, “Megan feeling comfortable to come out as bisexual so casually on live makes me so happy for the girls. They get to be their true selves in this group. UGH, I LOVE MY KATSEYE.”

The Second KATSEYE Member to Come Out

Megan’s announcement follows in the footsteps of KATSEYE member Lara, who publicly came out as queer earlier this year. In March 2025, while interacting with fans on Weverse, Lara shared: “I knew I was half fruitcake when I was like eight.”

By embracing their identities openly, both Megan and Lara are helping to foster a culture of acceptance within K-pop and beyond.

Other Out and Proud LGBTQ+ K-pop Idols

Holland

Holland remains a trailblazer as the first openly gay K-pop idol. Without agency support, Holland self-funded his debut single, Neverland in 2018 and later released his first mini-album through crowdfunding. His courage continues to inspire countless fans and fellow artists.

Jiae (Formerly of WASSUP)

Former WASSUP member Jiae came out as bisexual in 2020 and revealed her relationship with a woman. Despite industry hurdles, she independently debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with her full-length album Love Is Love — a powerful statement of authenticity.

Bain (JUST B)

In a landmark moment for active idols, Bain of JUST B came out as gay during a Los Angeles concert in April 2025. Addressing the audience mid-performance, he said, “I'm proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community — as a gay person.”

He offered heartfelt words of support to fans still exploring their identities: “You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way.” The reference to Lady Gaga’s anthem underscored the significance of his message.

The Road Ahead for LGBTQ+ Visibility in K-pop

In South Korea, being openly queer remains a courageous choice, particularly within the hyper-scrutinized world of K-pop. Coming out can still pose career risks, making each act of openness an act of defiance — and hope.

Yet, the growing visibility of idols like Megan, Lara, Holland, Bain, and Jiae signals a promising shift. Their stories inspire both fans and fellow artists to embrace authenticity.

As we celebrate Pride Month 2025, their voices remind us that representation matters — and that the K-pop world is becoming a more inclusive space, one brave step at a time.

Also Read:

Maknae Kangmin Joins Boys II Planet—Meet the Other Members of VERIVERY