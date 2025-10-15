Kaur is King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Veerpal Kaur Gill’s Punjabi Police Drama

Punjabi cinema continues to expand its storytelling horizons with powerful female-led narratives and genre-bending films. Kaur is King, starring Veerpal Kaur Gill, is the latest addition to this trend. The upcoming police procedural drama is set to make its digital premiere this October exclusively on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium.
Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, plot, cast, and streaming details of this much-anticipated Punjabi film.
Kaur is King OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Fans won’t have to wait long — Kaur is King is all set to premiere on October 20, 2025, on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Veerpal Kaur Gill, supported by Gurpreet Sandhu, Love Randhawa, Gavie Luther, Amrik Randhawa, and Bikramjit Singh.
With Chaupal emerging as one of India’s leading Punjabi OTT platforms, Kauris King joins a growing lineup of regional hits available for streaming nationwide.
Plot: A Gritty Police Procedural with a Powerful Female Lead
At the heart of Kaur is King is Nishaan Kaur (played by Veerpal Kaur Gill), an unmarried and fiercely independent police officer. Abandoned by her parents at birth because she was a girl, Nishaan is raised by her grandfather, who helps her channel her pain into strength by training her as a national athlete.
Through her sports achievements, she later joins the Indian Police Force via a sports quota. However, Nishaan’s sense of justice is soon tested when she’s assigned to investigate a large-scale adulteration racket involving black-market groceries.
The illegal operation is run by a bhopa — a traditional sorcerer figure — who wields both spiritual influence and strong political ties.
As Nishaan works to dismantle this network of corruption, she faces additional pressures from her personal life. Her grandfather insists she marry soon, but she remains steadfast in her vow to wed only the man who once saved her life — someone she’s never been able to identify.
The film weaves together themes of gender discrimination, duty, moral conviction, and personal freedom, offering a fresh take on the police procedural genre through a distinctly Punjabi lens.
Cast and Performances
Veerpal Kaur Gill as Nishaan Kaur — a fearless yet emotionally grounded police officer
Gurpreet Sandhu in a key supporting role
Love Randhawa, Gavie Luther, Amrik Randhawa, and Bikramjit Singh round out the supporting cast, bringing depth to this layered story
With a strong performance by Veerpal Kaur Gill and realistic storytelling, Kaur is King is expected to strike a chord with audiences who appreciate socially relevant cinema with a regional flavor.
Why You Should Watch Kaur is King
A strong female protagonist challenging patriarchal norms
Authentic Punjabi police procedural with social commentary
Available to stream on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium, making it easily accessible
Perfect Diwali season release, blending entertainment with substance
Kaur is King stands out as a rare Punjabi film that blends emotion, action, and social realism. With Veerpal Kaur Gill leading the charge, the film promises an empowering and engaging watch for audiences seeking stories of courage, conviction, and justice.
Mark your calendars — Kaur is King premieres on October 20, 2025, exclusively on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium.
