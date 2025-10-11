Kurukshetra Part 2: OTT Release Date, Platform & Episode Details

After the success of Kurukshetra Part 1, Netflix India is gearing up to release Kurukshetra Part 2, the next chapter in its ambitious animated retelling of the Mahabharata. The series has captured audiences with its visually striking blend of traditional Indian mythology and anime-style animation, marking Netflix India’s first major foray into the animated mythology genre.
Here’s everything you need to know about Kurukshetra Part 2 — its OTT release date, platform, voice cast, and what to expect from the continuation of this mythological saga.
Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release Date and Platform
Netflix’s Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata debuted on October 10, 2025, with Part 1 comprising nine episodes. The much-anticipated Part 2, featuring the remaining nine episodes, will premiere on October 24, 2025, just in time for the Diwali week.
|Series
|Kurukshetra Part 2
|OTT Platform
|Netflix
|OTT Release Date
|October 24, 2025
|No. of Episodes
|9
Netflix has not yet revealed individual episode titles or synopses, but the second part is expected to continue the high-stakes narrative that began in the first installment.
About Kurukshetra Part 1: A New Age Retelling of the Mahabharata
Released earlier on October 10, 2025, Kurukshetra Part 1 reintroduced one of India’s most timeless epics to a new generation. Directed and written by Ujaan Ganguly and created by Anu Sikka, the series presents the Mahabharata through the perspectives of multiple warriors, each offering their personal take on the 18-day war between the Pandavas and Kauravas.
Each episode highlights a different warrior’s moral dilemmas, motivations, and emotional struggles, making the storytelling more character-driven and introspective. The series also features lyrics penned by veteran poet and lyricist Gulzar, adding poetic depth to the intense narrative.
Kurukshetra Review Highlights: A Bold Animated Attempt
According to OTTplay’s review, Kurukshetra stands out as a visually ambitious and narratively bold project. The animation style, inspired by Japanese anime aesthetics, brings the ancient epic to life in a way rarely seen in Indian animation.
However, the review also noted that the pacing sometimes feels rushed, describing the show as “the fastest 18-day war ever fought”. Still, Kurukshetra earns praise for its non-linear storytelling, innovative perspective shifts, and focus on lesser-known warriors who rarely get the spotlight in traditional retellings of the Mahabharata.
Kurukshetra Part 2 Plot Expectations
While Netflix has kept Part 2’s detailed storyline under wraps, it is expected to continue the epic Kurukshetra war, delving deeper into the emotional and moral complexity of its characters. Viewers can anticipate seeing how the final stages of the war unfold and how the fates of the Pandavas, Kauravas, and their allies intertwine.
The series’ unique structure—where each episode is told from a different warrior’s perspective—suggests that Part 2 will explore crucial turning points of the battle, possibly culminating in Arjun’s moral reckoning, Karn’s sacrifice, and Krishna’s divine guidance.
Kurukshetra Voice Cast: Bringing Epic Characters to Life
The animated series features a talented voice ensemble that breathes life into the legendary figures of the Mahabharata:
Vinod Sharma as Sanjay
Sahil Vaid as Lord Krishna
Saumya Daan as Arjun
Annamaya Verma as Yudhisthir
Manoj Pandey as Bheem
Himanshu Rana as Abhimanyu
Neha Gargava as Kunti
Neshma Chemburkar as Draupadi
Pawan Kalra as Duryodhan
Krutarth Trivedi as Karn
Their performances add emotional authenticity and depth to this stylized retelling of the Mahabharata, making it resonate with both younger and older audiences.
Why Kurukshetra Is a Landmark Project for Netflix India
Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata is not just another animated series—it represents a significant step for Netflix India in exploring Indian mythological storytelling through a modern, global lens. By fusing anime-inspired visuals with classical Indian epics, the series appeals to a broad audience and introduces the grandeur of the Mahabharata to international viewers in a fresh format.
With Part 2 set to release on October 24, 2025, fans are eager to see how the saga concludes and whether the series will stay true to its dramatic promise of portraying “the greatest war ever fought” with depth and dynamism.
